DANAHER CORPORATION

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report
News 


Danaher : 2Q Profit, Sales Rise

07/23/2020 | 06:36am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Danaher Corp.'s profit and sales for the second quarter rose, the company said.

For the quarter ended July 3, the conglomerate on Thursday posted net income before preferred dividends of $927.3 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with $731.3 million, or 97 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

One of the company's units last month said its Covid-19 antibody test got emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The company didn't immediately provide details of Covid-19 effects in its earnings release Thursday.

"We are tackling the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic head-on, providing critical diagnostic testing capabilities and accelerating our customers' pursuit of new vaccines and treatments," President and Chief Executive Thomas Joyce said.

Adjusted earnings were $1.44 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for earnings of 74 cents a share, or $1.09 a share on an adjusted basis.

Sales rose 19.2% to $5.3 billion from the comparable quarter last year. Analysts were looking for $4.95 billion. Core revenue, including Cytiva, rose 3.5%.

The company said it expects third-quarter core revenue growth, including Cytiva, to be in the mid- to high-single digit range.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 579 M - -
Net income 2020 2 744 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,4x
Yield 2020 0,36%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 184,63 $
Last Close Price 195,61 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Patrick Joyce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Walter G. Lohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION27.45%138 300
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.08%162 230
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.26%79 456
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.91.48%60 487
ILLUMINA, INC.18.08%57 581
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-15.10%54 702
