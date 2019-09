Danaher : Announces Pricing Of Euro-Denominated Senior Notes Offering

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DH Europe Finance II S.à r.l. ("Danaher International II"), has priced an offering of:

€1,250,000,000 principal amount of 0.200% senior notes due 2026 at an offering price of 99.833% of the principal amount;

€1,250,000,000 principal amount of 0.450% senior notes due 2028 at an offering price of 99.751% of the principal amount;

€1,750,000,000 principal amount of 0.750% senior notes due 2031 at an offering price of 99.920% of the principal amount;

€1,250,000,000 principal amount of 1.350% senior notes due 2039 at an offering price of 99.461% of the principal amount; and

€750,000,000 principal amount of 1.800% senior notes due 2049 at an offering price of 99.564% of the principal amount (collectively, the "senior notes").

Danaher estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the senior notes in this offering will be approximately €6.197 billion, after deducting the underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by Danaher. Danaher anticipates using the net proceeds to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable for, and certain costs associated with, its acquisition of the Biopharma Business of GE Life Sciences (the "GE Biopharma Acquisition"). Pending completion of the GE Biopharma Acquisition, Danaher may invest the net proceeds of the offering in short-term bank deposits or invest them in interest-bearing, investment-grade securities. The senior notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Danaher. The offering is expected to close on September 18, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offering of senior notes may be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the securities can be obtained from Barclays Bank PLC at Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Phone: 1-888-603-5847; BNP Paribas at 10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA, United Kingdom, Attention: Fixed Income Syndicate, Phone: 1-800-854-5674; Citigroup Global Markets Limited c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by calling 1 (800) 831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com; Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB, Attention: Syndicate Desk, Phone: +44-20-7545-4361, Fax: +44-20-7545-4455; or Banco Santander, S.A., Ciudad Grupo Santander, Avenida de Cantabria s/n, Boadilla del Monte, Madrid, Spain, Attention: Syndicate Desk, Phone: +34-91-257-2029 or +44-20-7756-6802.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the senior notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any security mentioned in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the offering of the senior notes, the anticipated use of proceeds and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in Danaher's SEC filings, including Danaher's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Danaher's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first and second quarters of 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and Danaher and Danaher International II do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-pricing-of-euro-denominated-senior-notes-offering-300911150.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation