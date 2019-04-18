Log in
DANAHER CORPORATION

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/17 04:00:57 pm
124.88 USD   -2.57%
06:45aDANAHER : Cuts Fiscal Year Targets, Gives 2Q Outlook
DJ
06:31aDANAHER : Profit Falls on Higher Taxes, Costs
DJ
06:10aDANAHER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Danaher : Cuts Fiscal Year Targets, Gives 2Q Outlook

04/18/2019 | 06:45am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Danaher has cut its full-year 2019 guidance to reflect the dilution regarding its equity offering to fund its $21.4 billion acquisition of General Electric Co.'s (GE) GE BioPharma.

For the year, Danaher now anticipates earnings of $3.34 to $3.42 a share, down from its previous forecast of $3.85 to $3.95. It expects adjusted profit of $4.72 to $4.80, a cut from its prior guidance of $4.75 to $4.85. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting full-year earnings of $3.98 a share and adjusted earnings of $4.79 a share.

For the current quarter, the company projects earnings between 89 cents and 92 cents a share and adjusted earnings between $1.13 and $1.16 a share. Analysts expect earnings of 99 cents a share and adjusted earnings of $1.19 a share for the second quarter.

Shares of Danaher, which has gained 21% for the year, were mostly flat in premarket trading on low trading volumes.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANAHER CORPORATION -2.57% 124.88 Delayed Quote.24.30%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.22% 9.12 Delayed Quote.20.48%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 551 M
EBIT 2019 4 385 M
Net income 2019 2 896 M
Debt 2019 5 034 M
Yield 2019 0,55%
P/E ratio 2019 31,39
P/E ratio 2020 30,00
EV / Sales 2019 4,59x
EV / Sales 2020 3,91x
Capitalization 89 376 M
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Patrick Joyce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Donald Jerry Ehrlich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION24.30%89 376
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC15.07%106 723
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.62%64 767
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-1.22%50 294
ILLUMINA6.24%48 437
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG5.98%43 796
