Danaher : Fully Integrated SCIEX OS Software Launches at Virtual Product Experience

07/09/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Built on usability, efficiency and integrity, SCIEX OS Software Powers Up the latest innovations in mass spectrometry

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, introduces the fully integrated SCIEX OS Software, the core engine running SCIEX innovations. Today, SCIEX OS Software becomes available on the Echo® MS System and the SCIEX Triple Quad™ 7500 LC-MS/MS System – QTRAP® Ready.

“SCIEX OS Software has made mass spec more accessible. Instrumentation may be more complicated, but the beauty of SCIEX OS Software is that it’s straightforward,” says Rachel Rowlinson, Specialist in Protein Mass Spectrometry at Peak Proteins. “My team can deconvolute technically complicated data. The software has been a big driving force for moving efficiency within groups like ours.”

With an intuitive and user-friendly design, SCIEX OS Software powers up mass spectrometry for every user. Key features include:

  • Usability – Data analysis becomes easy with shared tools, automation and reduced manual intervention.
    • Auto-detection of sample failures results in auto-corrective action.
    • Review by exception flags means less manual checking of results.
  • Efficiency – Results are optimized with powerful integration algorithms.
    • Peak modeling improves peak finding and integration, requiring less user input and therefore reduces time for data review.
    • Automated result checking and outlier removal minimizes the time it takes to establish an approved calibration range.
  • Integrity - Intuitive audit trails ensure full traceability and accountability to achieve data precision, completeness and consistency across every run, on every system.

“Software at times is equally if not more important than the instrument itself. In situations where the amount of samples analyzed is key, having complex software that bottlenecks the operation is not ideal,” says Wim Broer, Manager of Science and Development at Nofalab. “The new SCIEX OS Software, specifically on the 7500 System has seen significant improvements. The organization is better and it’s easier to set up methods.”

Dominic Gostick, Vice President of LCMS adds, “The confidence and enthusiasm customers have voiced for SCIEX OS Software reinforces our plan to build this platform as our core software offering. In fact, future integrations with our other systems will be available later this year. While we continue to innovate, we recognize the challenges posed by validation and are committed to supporting our customers through the transition.”

“When we switched to SCIEX OS, we also implemented network acquisition so that remote access to the data and remote processing would be possible. With the concurrent licensing model, we could leverage licenses within our organization in Belgium and across the ocean with US colleagues. In times of COVID where a lot of people have to work remotely, it has given us a lot of benefit,” says Marc De Meulder, Senior Bioanalytical Scientist within the Development Bioanalysis group of Janssen R&D in Belgium.

To learn more about SCIEX OS Software, visit www.sciex.com/powerup.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let’s connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to https://sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries.

© 2020 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-11918-A.

Echo and Echo MS are trademarks or registered trademarks of Labcyte, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and are being used under license.


© Business Wire 2020
