DANAHER CORPORATION

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Danaher : GE chief Culp sells biopharma business for $21 billion

02/25/2019 | 07:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on working helmets during a visit at the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne

(Reuters) - Shares of General Electric Co surged 11 percent on Monday after the U.S. industrial conglomerate said it would sell its biopharma business to Danaher Corp for $21 billion, its first major asset sale under new Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp.

The deal will provide GE with a much needed cash infusion as the maker of power plants and aircraft engines struggles to pay off billions of dollars of debt and insurance liabilities.

GE, once a symbol of American business power and management prowess, has struggled with crisis-era losses linked to its finance arm, forcing it to divest its non-core businesses and rebuild its industrial business.

Culp said the sale to Danaher, where he was chief executive for more than a decade until 2014, was a pivotal milestone in efforts to turn around the 126-year old conglomerate.

"It demonstrates that we are executing on our strategy by taking thoughtful and deliberate action to reduce leverage and strengthen our balance sheet," he said in a statement announcing the deal.

GE said it would get $21 billion in cash from medical equipment maker Danaher, which will assume of certain GE's pension liabilities.

The biopharma business, part of its life sciences unit, generated revenue of about $3 billion in 2018. It makes instruments and software that support the research and development of drugs.

The other business housed in the life sciences unit, which makes molecular imaging consumables for radiology customers, will remain within the company's healthcare portfolio, GE said.

Danaher develops technology for the dental, life sciences, diagnostics and environmental industries.

GE, which reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit in January, said it would provide its 2019 outlook on a conference call on March 14.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DANAHER CORPORATION 0.93% 113.48 End-of-day quote.10.05%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.40% 10.17 End-of-day quote.34.35%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 476 M
EBIT 2019 4 348 M
Net income 2019 2 866 M
Debt 2019 5 738 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 28,28
P/E ratio 2020 25,60
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 79 649 M
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Patrick Joyce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Donald Jerry Ehrlich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION10.05%79 538
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC12.65%101 490
INTUITIVE SURGICAL15.23%63 182
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.66%56 159
ILLUMINA0.38%44 256
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-0.94%41 031
