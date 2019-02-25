Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Danaher Corporation    DHR

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danaher : GE debt rallies, bond insurance price drops on Danaher deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:46pm EST
The logo of US conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site of its energy branch in Belfort

(Reuters) - General Electric Co bonds rallied broadly on Monday after the company struck a deal to sell its biopharma business to Danaher Corp for $21.4 billion (16.3 billion pounds) and said it would use cash from the deal to ease its massive debt burden.

Yields on GE bonds, which move in the opposite direction of their price, fell to the lowest in about four months across dozens of debt securities and the risk premium demanded by investors in exchange for holding GE paper declined. The price to insure its bonds against default also sank, registering their largest one-day drop in at least three years, according to data from IHS Markit.

The price increase on GE's roughly $120 billion of bonds was the latest leg in a recovery so far this year after they took a pounding in late 2018 when its new chief executive, Larry Culp, said earlier restructuring efforts were falling short and that the company would need to take more-aggressive action to address its debt load in particular.

(GRAPHIC-Dozens of GE
bonds rally after Danaher deal announcement link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2EybQ01

Culp slashed GE's quarterly dividend to just a penny a share and has since struck a raft of deals to sell assets. The bulk of proceeds have been pledged toward working down its debt, which at one point in late 2018 was roughly twice GE's market capitalization as its stock price plunged to a low of $6.66 a share in December.

The three main credit rating agencies - Moody's Investors Service, S&P Global Markets and Fitch Ratings - peg GE debt at just three notches above junk bond levels. For much of the fourth quarter of 2018, its bonds were trading as though they were no longer investment-grade securities.

GE bonds' broad underperformance last year, when they skidded by around 14 percent, weighed heavily on the U.S. corporate bond market overall. Bonds rated on a par with GE's in the so-called triple-B range now account for roughly half of the $6 trillion investment-grade sector, and GE alone would account for 10 percent of the junk bond market should it ever lose its investment-grade rating.

(GRAPHIC-GE cred
it spreads tighten after Danaher deal news link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2EwZPaY

One of GE's most active bonds on Monday, its $11.5 billion of 4.418 percent notes due in November 2035, jumped 2.6 points in price to regain the 90 cents on the dollar level for the first time since late October. In mid-November they had dropped to as low as 77 cents on the dollar.

The spread of their yield over Treasuries, a measure of the additional compensation demanded by investors for holding riskier securities, narrowed to a four-month low of 222 basis points, having tightened by about 200 basis points since November.

The announcement also further eased concerns about GE's solvency that had grown markedly last year, reflected in a surge in the price for GE credit default swaps, a form of insurance against default, during the fourth quarter. On Monday, however, GE's CDS prices sank to their lowest since mid-October.

(GR
APHIC-GE credit default swap prices plunge link: https://tmsnrt.rs/2U9SDa8

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Stocks treated in this article : General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANAHER CORPORATION 8.05% 122.68 Delayed Quote.10.05%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.21% 10.96 Delayed Quote.34.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANAHER CORPORATION
01:46pDANAHER : GE debt rallies, bond insurance price drops on Danaher deal
RE
11:27aDANAHER : Moody's Reviewing Danaher for Downgrade After GE Deal
DJ
11:26aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises 150 Points As Trump Extends Trade-deal Deadline, L..
DJ
11:25aDanaher Up Over 7%, on Track for Record High After Deal Announcement -- Data ..
DJ
11:24aDANAHER : GE chief Culp sells biopharma business for $21.4 billion
RE
11:23aDANAHER : GE chief Culp sells biopharma business for $21.4 billion
RE
09:55aGENERAL ELECTRIC : S&P Says GE Unit Sale is Positive, But Ratings Unchanged
DJ
09:48aDANAHER : to IPO dental unit after $21.4 billion deal to buy GE's biopharma busi..
RE
09:21aDANAHER : GE to Sell BioPharma Business to Danaher for $21 Billion--4th Update
DJ
08:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Roche, AT&T, Spotify, General Electric
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 476 M
EBIT 2019 4 348 M
Net income 2019 2 866 M
Debt 2019 5 738 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 28,28
P/E ratio 2020 25,60
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 79 649 M
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Patrick Joyce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Donald Jerry Ehrlich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION10.05%79 538
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC12.65%101 490
INTUITIVE SURGICAL15.23%63 182
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.66%56 159
ILLUMINA0.38%44 256
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-0.94%41 031
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.