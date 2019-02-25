Danaher : GE to Sell BioPharma Business to Danaher for $21 Billion--2nd Update

By Allison Prang

General Electric Co. said Monday it is selling its biopharma business for $21 billion in cash, plus assumed pension liabilities, to Danaher Corp.

The companies value the deal at $21.4 billion. Of that, $21 billion is in cash and rest is Danaher taking on certain pension liabilities, GE said. GE expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter, it said.

The biopharma business that GE is selling had about $3 billion in revenue in 2018 and is part of the company's life sciences division, GE said.

Danaher said it plans to raise about $3 billion in an equity offering to help fund the purchase. The Washington-based science and technology company said it will use cash on hand, along with proceeds from the issuance of debt and/or new credit facilities, to fund the rest of the purchase.

Danaher said the equity sale may include an offering of mandatory convertible preferred shares. Danaher reported cash and equivalents of $787.8 million and long-term debt of $9.69 billion at the end of 2018.

