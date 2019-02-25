Danaher : GE to Sell BioPharma Business to Danaher for $21 Billion--Update

By Allison Prang

Breaking News:

General Electric Co. said Monday it is selling its biopharma business for $21 billion in cash, plus assumed pension liabilities, to Danaher Corp.

The companies value the deal at $21.4 billion. Of that, $21 billion is in cash and rest is Danaher taking on certain pension liabilities, GE said. GE expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter, it said.

The biopharma business that GE is selling had about $3 billion in revenue in 2018 and is part of the company's life sciences division, GE said.

(More to come)

