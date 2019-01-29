Log in
DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR)

DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR)
01/28 04:02:08 pm
106.03 USD   -0.28%
06:36aDANAHER : Profit Falls As Costs Rise
DJ
06:20aDANAHER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aDANAHER : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results
PR
Danaher : Profit Falls As Costs Rise

01/29/2019 | 06:36am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported profit fell 13% in the fourth quarter as operating costs rose.

The Washington-based science and medical technology company earned $746.8 million, or $1.05 a share, compared with $856.6 million, or $1.21 a share, a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.10 a share.

Danaher posted adjusted earnings of $1.28 a share, missing analysts' estimates by one cent.

Sales increased 5.5% to $5.36 billion. A consensus of analysts estimated $5.31 billion in sales.

For the full year 2019, it projected earnings of $3.85 to $3.95 a share and adjusted profit of $4.75 to $4.85.

For the first quarter, the company targets earnings of 78 cents to 81 cents a share and adjusted earnings of $1 to $1.03 a share.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

