Danaher : Raises Guidance on Rising Profits

By Kimberly Chin



Danaher Corp.'s (DHR) Thursday said profit rose 15% to $663.7 million in the latest quarter over the year-ago period.

The Washington, D.C.-based science and medical technology company earned $1.10 an adjusted share, beating analysts polled by Refinitiv's estimates by 2 cents.

The company saw revenue increase 7% to $4.85 billion. Analysts expected the company to pull in $4.79 billion in sales.

The company raised its earnings guidance for the year to between $3.72 and $3.75 a share from $3.64 to $3.71 as previously guided. On an adjusted basis, the company expects to make between $4.49 and $4.52 a share compared with previous guidance of $4.43 to $4.50 a share.

For the fourth quarter, the company targets earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.07 a share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.28 a share.

Its stock, which has gained 13% for the year, was unchanged in premarket trading.

