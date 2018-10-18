Log in
DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/17 10:01:41 pm
104.96 USD   -0.09%
12:36pDANAHER : Raises Guidance on Rising Profits
DJ
12:09pDANAHER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:01pDANAHER : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
PR
Danaher : Raises Guidance on Rising Profits

10/18/2018 | 12:36pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

Danaher Corp.'s (DHR) Thursday said profit rose 15% to $663.7 million in the latest quarter over the year-ago period.

The Washington, D.C.-based science and medical technology company earned $1.10 an adjusted share, beating analysts polled by Refinitiv's estimates by 2 cents.

The company saw revenue increase 7% to $4.85 billion. Analysts expected the company to pull in $4.79 billion in sales.

The company raised its earnings guidance for the year to between $3.72 and $3.75 a share from $3.64 to $3.71 as previously guided. On an adjusted basis, the company expects to make between $4.49 and $4.52 a share compared with previous guidance of $4.43 to $4.50 a share.

For the fourth quarter, the company targets earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.07 a share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.28 a share.

Its stock, which has gained 13% for the year, was unchanged in premarket trading.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 797 M
EBIT 2018 4 121 M
Net income 2018 2 634 M
Debt 2018 8 786 M
Yield 2018 0,59%
P/E ratio 2018 28,51
P/E ratio 2019 24,93
EV / Sales 2018 4,15x
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
Capitalization 73 446 M
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Patrick Joyce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Daniel L. Comas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Donald Jerry Ehrlich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION9.88%73 446
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.87%94 516
INTUITIVE SURGICAL42.29%61 755
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION46.95%52 551
ILLUMINA47.23%48 357
ROYAL PHILIPS10.54%38 774
