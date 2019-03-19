Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Danaher Corporation    DHR

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danaher : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter 2019 on Thursday, April 18, 2019 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 866-503-8675 within the U.S. or +1 786-815-8792 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (access code 1492175). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until April 25, 2019. You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and our Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300814721.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANAHER CORPORATION
04:16pDANAHER : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
03/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : 2019 Adjusted EPS Forecast Below Street Views
DJ
03/11DANAHER : Announces quarterly dividend
AQ
03/08DANAHER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
03/07GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Lures New Batch of Investors
DJ
03/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
DJ
03/01DANAHER CORP /DE/ : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendme..
AQ
03/01DANAHER : Announces Closing Of Common Stock Offering And Mandatory Convertible P..
PR
02/27DANAHER : Announces Pricing Of Common Stock Offering And Mandatory Convertible P..
PR
02/26GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE sells biopharma unit for $21 billion
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.