DANAHER CORPORATION

DHR
Danaher : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

04/17/2019 | 09:28am EDT

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019/PRNewswire / --Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter 2019 on Thursday, April 18, 2019beginning at 8:00 a.m. ETand lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the 'Investors' section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading 'Events & Presentations.' A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 866-503-8675 within the U.S. or +1 786-815-8792 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ETand notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (access code 1492175). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until April 25, 2019. You can access the replay dial-in information on the 'Investors' section of Danaher's website under the subheading 'Events & Presentations.'

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the 'Investors' section of Danaher's website under the subheading 'Quarterly Earnings' beginning at 6:00 a.m. ETon the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and our Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

For further information: Matthew E. Gugino, Vice President, Investor Relations, Danaher Corporation, Telephone: (202) 828-0850, Fax: (202) 828-0860

Danaher Corporation published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 13:27:08 UTC
