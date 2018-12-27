Danaher : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Log in
12/27/2018 | 10:16pm CET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2018 on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 866-503-8675 within the U.S. or +1 786-815-8792 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (access code 5756349). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until February 5, 2019. You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-schedules-fourth-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300771119.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
