Danaher Corporation

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
  Report  
News 
News

Danaher : Sets Exchange Offer as It Works to Shed Remaining Envista Stake

0
11/15/2019 | 07:10am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Danaher Friday said it will launch an exchange offer as part of its plan to shed its remaining 80.6% interest in Envista Holdings.

The Washington science and technology company said its shareholders will have the option to exchange their Danaher holdings for shares of Envista at a 7% discount.

Danaher, which owns about 127.9 million Envista shares, said completion of the exchange offer is subject to the distribution of at least 38.36 million of those shares.

Envista, a Brea, Calif., dental-products company, completed its initial public offering in September.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANAHER CORPORATION -0.66% 136.15 Delayed Quote.32.90%
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.07% 28.38 Delayed Quote.0.00%
