Danaher : Sets Exchange Offer as It Works to Shed Remaining Envista Stake

By Colin Kellaher

Danaher Friday said it will launch an exchange offer as part of its plan to shed its remaining 80.6% interest in Envista Holdings.

The Washington science and technology company said its shareholders will have the option to exchange their Danaher holdings for shares of Envista at a 7% discount.

Danaher, which owns about 127.9 million Envista shares, said completion of the exchange offer is subject to the distribution of at least 38.36 million of those shares.

Envista, a Brea, Calif., dental-products company, completed its initial public offering in September.

