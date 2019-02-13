Danaher : To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Matt McGrew, and Executive Vice President, Joakim Weidemanis, will be presenting at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

About Danaher

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

