DANAHER CORPORATION

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/13 04:01:55 pm
111.22 USD   -0.13%
04:17pDANAHER : To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference
PR
01/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PG&E, Huawei, Mitsubishi, Royal DSM
01/29DANAHER : Profit Falls As Costs Rise
DJ
News 
Danaher : To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Danaher : To Present At Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/13/2019 | 04:17pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Matt McGrew, and Executive Vice President, Joakim Weidemanis, will be presenting at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com

About Danaher
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and industrial. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-present-at-barclays-industrial-select-conference-300795200.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
