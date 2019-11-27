Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Danaher Corporation    DHR

DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
Danaher : To Present At Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

11/27/2019 | 04:31pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Matt McGrew, will be presenting at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and then archived on www.danaher.com

About Danaher
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 71,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-present-at-evercore-isi-healthconx-conference-300966402.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news on DANAHER CORPORATION
04:31pDANAHER : To Present At Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
PR
11/26GE's CFO Pick Could Hint at Willingness to Hire a New Auditor
DJ
11/26GE Chooses Outsider as Its CFO -- WSJ
DJ
11/25GE Hires Maersk CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe as New CFO--2nd Update
DJ
11/18Qiagen shares surge as diagnostics group says open to takeover talks
RE
11/18DANAHER : Will Commence Exchange Offer Related To Divestiture of Its Remaining I..
AQ
11/15DANAHER : Sets Exchange Offer as It Works to Shed Remaining Envista Stake
DJ
11/14DANAHER : Announces Appointment of Jessica L. Mega, MD, MPH and Pardis C. Sabeti..
AQ
11/07DANAHER CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/31DANAHER CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
