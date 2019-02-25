Danaher : to Sell Stock, Take on Debt to Fund GE Deal

By Colin Kellaher



Danaher on Monday said it plans to raise about $3 billion in an equity offering to help fund its $21.4 billion cash purchase of General Electric Co.'s (GE) GE BioPharma business.

The Washington, D.C., science and technology company said it will use cash on hand, along with proceeds from the issuance of debt and/or new credit facilities, to fund the rest of the purchase.

Danaher said the equity sale may include an offering of mandatory convertible preferred shares.

Danaher reported cash and equivalents of $787.8 million and long-term debt of $9.69 billion at the end of 2018.

