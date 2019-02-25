Log in
DANAHER CORPORATION

(DHR)
Danaher : to Sell Stock, Take on Debt to Fund GE Deal

0
02/25/2019 | 07:40am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Danaher on Monday said it plans to raise about $3 billion in an equity offering to help fund its $21.4 billion cash purchase of General Electric Co.'s (GE) GE BioPharma business.

The Washington, D.C., science and technology company said it will use cash on hand, along with proceeds from the issuance of debt and/or new credit facilities, to fund the rest of the purchase.

Danaher said the equity sale may include an offering of mandatory convertible preferred shares.

Danaher reported cash and equivalents of $787.8 million and long-term debt of $9.69 billion at the end of 2018.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANAHER CORPORATION 0.93% 113.48 Delayed Quote.10.05%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.40% 10.17 Delayed Quote.34.35%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 476 M
EBIT 2019 4 348 M
Net income 2019 2 866 M
Debt 2019 5 738 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 28,28
P/E ratio 2020 25,60
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 79 649 M
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Patrick Joyce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Donald Jerry Ehrlich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION10.05%79 538
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC12.65%101 490
INTUITIVE SURGICAL15.23%63 182
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.66%56 159
ILLUMINA0.38%44 256
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-0.94%41 031
