DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR)

DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR)
My previous session
News 
Exclusive: Colfax picks Goldman to sell Howden business - sources

Exclusive: Colfax picks Goldman to sell Howden business - sources

01/22/2019 | 10:58am EST

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Colfax Corp is pressing ahead with plans to sell its air and gas handling unit Howden as part of a shift to focus on the medical devices industry and has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the process, four sources close to the matter told Reuters.

An auction process for the 165-year old Scottish company, which makes heat exchangers and gas compressors largely for oil and gas companies, is expected to kick off in the coming days, the sources said.

Colfax is hoping to fetch about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) from the sale of the business, which employs more than 5,000 people globally and has operations in 16 countries including Mexico and Canada. It employs 350 people at its main UK site in Renfrew, near Glasgow.

Howden, founded in 1854 and bought by Colfax in 2012, makes core earnings of more than 150 million pounds, two of the sources said, adding the business would mainly appeal to private equity funds due to lackluster interest amid industry buyers.

Goldman, which declined to comment, is expected to send confidential information to potential bidders this week, one of the sources said.

Colfax was not immediately available for comment.

The sale would cement Colfax's shift from its industrial roots following the $3.15 billion purchase of medical devices maker DJO Global Inc. in November.

Colfax, which has a market value of $2.8 billion, bought DJO - its biggest ever deal - to tap growing demand for medical devices such as knee and hip implants from aging baby boomers.

At the time, it said it would explore options - including a possible sale - for Howden, which in 2017 generated 40 percent of Colfax's total revenue of $3.3 billion.

The change of direction spooked some investors, with Colfax shares tumbling 15 percent on the news.

Colfax's founders – brothers Steven and Mitchell Rales – are familiar with the medical equipment industry as they also launched Danaher Corp, a key player in medical devices, back in 1984. Colfax CEO Matt Trerotola worked at Danaher before joining Colfax in 2015.

($1 = 0.7774 pounds)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Pamela Barbaglia and Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLFAX CORP -2.85% 23.22 Delayed Quote.14.26%
DANAHER CORPORATION -1.19% 106.16 Delayed Quote.4.20%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.80% 38.315 Delayed Quote.15.43%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 842 M
EBIT 2018 3 960 M
Net income 2018 2 726 M
Debt 2018 8 945 M
Yield 2018 0,59%
P/E ratio 2018 28,14
P/E ratio 2019 26,08
EV / Sales 2018 4,18x
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
Capitalization 73 994 M
Chart DANAHER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Danaher Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAHER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 113 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Patrick Joyce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven M. Rales Chairman
Matthew R. McGrew Chief Financial Officer
Alan G. Spoon Independent Director
Donald Jerry Ehrlich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAHER CORPORATION4.20%73 994
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC7.54%96 884
INTUITIVE SURGICAL13.29%61 959
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION6.65%52 155
ILLUMINA4.27%45 974
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-3.89%40 025
