DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR)

DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR)
For First Time, GE Turns to an Outsider -- WSJ

10/02/2018 | 08:49am CEST

By Kimberly Chin

H. Lawrence Culp Jr. was named chief executive of General Electric Co. Monday, becoming the first outsider to run the company in its 126-year history.

In hiring Mr. Culp, GE brought in a leader who ran what some investors saw as a model industrial conglomerate. Mr. Culp, who is known as Larry, spent roughly 15 years at the helm of Danaher Corp., a company with business units that include medical diagnostic equipment, dental appliances, product-identification gear and water-treatment equipment.

During his tenure atop Danaher, total shareholder return was 465%, compared with about 105% for the S&P 500 during the same period. Also in that period, the company's market value grew from $20 billion to $50 billion.

He led Danaher through several major acquisitions, including the 2011 purchase of Beckman Coulter Inc., a medical-diagnostic-equipment company, for $6.8 billion.

Mr. Culp, 55 years old, stepped down from the company in 2015, to pursue other interests. At the time, he cited a growing attraction to education and fishing.

Though far smaller than GE, Danaher under Mr. Culp was a frequently cited as a model of what a successful conglomerate might be: a tightly focused portfolio of businesses with clear overlapping interests.

Toward the end of Mr. Culp's tenure, Danaher sought to exit old-line manufacturing businesses or units with little in common. As part of that shift, Danaher spun off its industrial businesses into a separately traded company called Fortive Corp. focused on science, health-care and technology markets. To fortify that revamped business, Danaher in 2015 acquired filtration-equipment maker Pall Corp. for $13.6 billion.

Mr. Culp joined the GE board in April, as part of an overhaul that shrank the 18-person board to 12 members and removed many of the longest-serving directors. He succeeded former Vanguard CEO Jack Brennan as lead director in June.

GE has a history of grooming its own leaders and letting them run the company for long stretches. Former CEO Jack Welch was chairman and CEO for 20 years, while Jeff Immelt steered GE for 16 years. Even so, the board removed John Flannery, Mr. Culp's predecessor as CEO, after about a year.

Mr. Culp, who is known as Larry, joined Danaher in 1990, beginning a roughly 25-year career during which he held several top positions before being named CEO in 2001 at the age of 37.

He received his bachelor's degree from Washington College and his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

