Danakali : Issue of shares

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has raised A$135,750 through the issue of 250,000 new fully paid shares upon the exercise of unlisted options. A further 15,000 new fully paid shares were issued to an employee on the vesting of performance rights.

A completed Appendix 3B has been lodged together with this announcement.

Secondary Trading Exemption - s708A Notice

Danakali gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) of the following:

The shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D 2 of the Act;

This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and Section 674 of the Act; and

As at the date of this notice, there is no information:

That has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and That investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

o The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

o The rights and liabilities attaching to the shares.



Total voting rights

The Company advises that it has, conditional on admission, allotted and issued 265,000 new fully paid ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (Ordinary Shares).

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of those 265,000 new Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 15 October 2019. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following admission, the Company will have in issue a total of 265,587,398 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 265,587,398 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

