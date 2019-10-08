Log in
DANAKALI LIMITED

(DNK)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/08
0.62 AUD   -0.80%
Danakali : Issue of shares

10/08/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

Announcement

Wednesday, 9 October 2019

Issue of shares

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has raised A$135,750 through the issue of 250,000 new fully paid shares upon the exercise of unlisted options. A further 15,000 new fully paid shares were issued to an employee on the vesting of performance rights.

A completed Appendix 3B has been lodged together with this announcement.

Secondary Trading Exemption - s708A Notice

Danakali gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) of the following:

  • The shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D 2 of the Act;
  • This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
  • As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    • The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
    • Section 674 of the Act; and
  • As at the date of this notice, there is no information:
    • That has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
    • That investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
      o The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
      o The rights and liabilities attaching to the shares.

Total voting rights

The Company advises that it has, conditional on admission, allotted and issued 265,000 new fully paid ordinary shares of no par value in the Company (Ordinary Shares).

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of those 265,000 new Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 15 October 2019. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following admission, the Company will have in issue a total of 265,587,398 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 265,587,398 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Danakali Limited

Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Australia, 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635 / ABN 56 097 904 302

Notification of PDMR transaction

The Company advises that the 15,000 new fully paid shares issued on vesting of performance rights were issued to a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR).

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Tarrant

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

Danakali Limited

b)

LEI

5493004SQ5E5Q6VRT472

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Fully paid ordinary shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

AU000000DNK9

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares on the vesting of performance rights

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

15,000

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

N/A

-

Price

-

Total

e)

Date of the transaction

8 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Danakali Limited

Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Australia, 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635 / ABN 56 097 904 302

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Niels Wage

William Sandover

Chief Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs

+61 8 6189 8635

+61 499 776 998

Corporate Broker - Numis Securities

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /

David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane / Dinara

Paul Gillam

Shikhametova

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

danakali@instinctif.com

+44 (0)207 457 2020

Danakali Limited

Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Australia, 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635 / ABN 56 097 904 302

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

DANAKALI LTD

ABN

56 097 904 302

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to

(a) Ordinary shares

be issued

2

3

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  1. 250,000
  2. 15,000
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

5

6

6a

6b

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

  1. Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
  1. $0.543
  2. Nil
  1. Exercise of unlisted options (Exercise price: $0.543; expiry 7 October 2019)
  2. Vesting of performance rights (15,000 Class 6)

Yes

27 May 2019

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued

Nil

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 01:25:06 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group