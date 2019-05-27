Danakali : Annual General Meeting presentation

|
Announcement
Monday, 27 May 2019
Annual General Meeting presentation
Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Niels Wage, will present today at the Company's Annual General Meeting. The presentation materials are attached to this announcement.
For more information, please contact:
Danakali
|
Niels Wage
William Sandover
Chief Executive Officer
Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs
+61 8 6189 8635
+61 499 776 998
Corporate Broker - Numis Securities
UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners
John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /
David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane
Paul Gillam
danakali@instinctif.com
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
+44 (0)207 457 2020
Danakali Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000
Tel: +61 8 6189 8635/ ABN 56 097 904 302
ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK / ADR: DNKLY
Annual General Meeting presentation
Niels Wage, Chief Executive Officer
Monday, 27 May 2019
Forward looking statements and disclaimer
The information in this presentation is published to inform you about Danakali Limited (the "Company" or "DNK") and its activities. DNK has endeavoured to ensure that the information enclosed is accurate at the time of release, and that it accurately reflects the Company's intentions. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, project development, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities, corporate transactions and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices of potash and, exploitation and exploration successes, capital and operating costs, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's filed documents.
There can be no assurance that the development of the Colluli Project will proceed as planned. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. To the extent permitted by law, the Company accepts no responsibility or liability for any losses or damages of any kind arising out of the use of any information contained in this presentation. Recipients should make their own enquiries in relation to any investment decisions.
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been reported according to the JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and financial assumptions made in this presentation are consistent with assumptions detailed in the Company's ASX announcements dated 25 February 2015, 4 March 2015, 19 May 2015, 23 September 2015, 30 November 2015, 15 August 2016, 1 February 2017, 29 January 2018 and 19 February 2018 which continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects assumptions made.
2018 and year to date in review
Danakali has established a strong platform for finalising funding and moving towards project execution
FEED completed confirming advanced, economically attractive project1
First quartile operating costs: US$242/t2
Industry leading capital intensity: US$534/t2
Project post-tax NPV: US$902M
Project post-tax: IRR 29.9%
Binding offtake agreement3
EuroChem will take, pay, market and distribute up to 100% of Colluli Module I Sulphate of Potash (SOP) production
10-yearterm with 3-year extension option
Social and
Danakali
|
Environmental
completed listing
|
Management
on London Stock
|
Plans agreed and
Exchange5
finalised4
3Q 2018 cont.
4Q 2018
1Q 2019
DRA Global
confirmed as
preferred EPCM
contractor6
US$200M CMSC senior debt term sheet executed7
Funding for construction and development of Colluli
Supported by African development finance institutions Afreximbank and AFC
UNDP report released highlighting
|
Appointment of
|
Colluli's potential to contribute to
|
Niels Wage as
|
Eritrean economy and 13 of the UN
|
CEO9
|
Sustainable Development Goals8
|
1 DNK, 29-Jan-18
2
Average of Modules I & II
3 DNK, 12-Jun-18
4
DNK, 22-Aug-18
5
DNK, 24-Jul-18
6
DNK, 27-Sep-18
7 DNK, 6-Dec-18
8 DNK, 30-Jan-19
9 DNK, 25-Mar-19
Corporate snapshot
Strong share price performance; increase of >290% since Jan-15
1.00
Commenced trading on the LSE on 24 July 2018
Supportive major shareholders including Well
0.80 Efficient (13.2%) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (7.6%)
Board and Senior Management holds over 5%
(A$)
|
0.60
A$ (ASX)
|
£ (LSE)
|
price
|
Share price1
|
A$0.745
|
£0.420
|
Share
|
|
Shares on issue1
|
264.4M
|
264.4M
|
0.40
|
|
Market capitalisation
|
A$197.0M
|
£111.1M
|
Cash (31-Dec-18)2
|
A$7.6M
|
£4.1M
|
Debt (31-Dec-18)2
|
-
|
-
0.20
|
|
Enterprise value
|
A$189.4M
|
£107.0M
|
-
Jan-15
Jul-15
Jan-16
Jul-16
Jan-17
Jul-17
Jan-18
Jul-18
Jan-19
Daily trading volume (ASX)
|
Share price at close (ASX)
2.0
1.6
1.2
Daily
|
volume trading
0.8
(M)
0.4
Source: BellDirect, LSE website, S&P CapIQ
1
ASX values as at close on 24-May-19, LSE values as at close on 23-May-19; "Shares on issue" does not include 5.23M unlisted options with exercise prices ranging from A$0.543 to A$1.108 and expiry dates ranging from 20-Jun-19 to 13-Mar-22, or 1.32M performance rights
4
2
Exchange rate of £0.54/A$
