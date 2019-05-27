Log in
DANAKALI LTD

(DNK)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/24
0.745 AUD   -1.32%
01:34aDANAKALI : Annual General Meeting presentation
PU
04/17DANAKALI : Release of 2018 Annual Report
AQ
04/15DANAKALI : Release of 2018 Annual Report
PU
Danakali : Annual General Meeting presentation

05/27/2019

Announcement

Monday, 27 May 2019

Annual General Meeting presentation

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Niels Wage, will present today at the Company's Annual General Meeting. The presentation materials are attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Niels Wage

William Sandover

Chief Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs

+61 8 6189 8635

+61 499 776 998

Corporate Broker - Numis Securities

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /

David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane

Paul Gillam

danakali@instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

+44 (0)207 457 2020

Danakali Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635/ ABN 56 097 904 302

ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK / ADR: DNKLY

Annual General Meeting presentation

Niels Wage, Chief Executive Officer

Monday, 27 May 2019

Forward looking statements and disclaimer

The information in this presentation is published to inform you about Danakali Limited (the "Company" or "DNK") and its activities. DNK has endeavoured to ensure that the information enclosed is accurate at the time of release, and that it accurately reflects the Company's intentions. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, project development, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities, corporate transactions and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices of potash and, exploitation and exploration successes, capital and operating costs, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's filed documents.

There can be no assurance that the development of the Colluli Project will proceed as planned. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. To the extent permitted by law, the Company accepts no responsibility or liability for any losses or damages of any kind arising out of the use of any information contained in this presentation. Recipients should make their own enquiries in relation to any investment decisions.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been reported according to the JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and financial assumptions made in this presentation are consistent with assumptions detailed in the Company's ASX announcements dated 25 February 2015, 4 March 2015, 19 May 2015, 23 September 2015, 30 November 2015, 15 August 2016, 1 February 2017, 29 January 2018 and 19 February 2018 which continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects assumptions made.

2

2018 and year to date in review

Danakali has established a strong platform for finalising funding and moving towards project execution

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

3Q 2018

FEED completed confirming advanced, economically attractive project1

  • First quartile operating costs: US$242/t2
  • Industry leading capital intensity: US$534/t2
  • Project post-tax NPV: US$902M
  • Project post-tax: IRR 29.9%

Binding offtake agreement3

  • EuroChem will take, pay, market and distribute up to 100% of Colluli Module I Sulphate of Potash (SOP) production
  • 10-yearterm with 3-year extension option

Social and

Danakali

Environmental

completed listing

Management

on London Stock

Plans agreed and

Exchange5

finalised4

3Q 2018 cont.

4Q 2018

1Q 2019

DRA Global

confirmed as

preferred EPCM

contractor6

US$200M CMSC senior debt term sheet executed7

  • Funding for construction and development of Colluli
  • Supported by African development finance institutions Afreximbank and AFC

UNDP report released highlighting

Appointment of

Colluli's potential to contribute to

Niels Wage as

Eritrean economy and 13 of the UN

CEO9

Sustainable Development Goals8

3

1 DNK, 29-Jan-18

2

Average of Modules I & II

3 DNK, 12-Jun-18

4

DNK, 22-Aug-18

5

DNK, 24-Jul-18

6

DNK, 27-Sep-18

7 DNK, 6-Dec-18

8 DNK, 30-Jan-19

9 DNK, 25-Mar-19

Corporate snapshot

Strong share price performance; increase of >290% since Jan-15

1.00

  • Commenced trading on the LSE on 24 July 2018
  • Supportive major shareholders including Well

0.80 Efficient (13.2%) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (7.6%)

  • Board and Senior Management holds over 5%

(A$)

0.60

A$ (ASX)

£ (LSE)

price

Share price1

A$0.745

£0.420

Share

Shares on issue1

264.4M

264.4M

0.40

Market capitalisation

A$197.0M

£111.1M

Cash (31-Dec-18)2

A$7.6M

£4.1M

Debt (31-Dec-18)2

-

-

0.20

Enterprise value

A$189.4M

£107.0M

-

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Daily trading volume (ASX)

Share price at close (ASX)

2.0

1.6

1.2

Daily

volume trading

0.8

(M)

0.4

-

Source: BellDirect, LSE website, S&P CapIQ

1

ASX values as at close on 24-May-19, LSE values as at close on 23-May-19; "Shares on issue" does not include 5.23M unlisted options with exercise prices ranging from A$0.543 to A$1.108 and expiry dates ranging from 20-Jun-19 to 13-Mar-22, or 1.32M performance rights

4

2

Exchange rate of £0.54/A$

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 05:33:03 UTC
