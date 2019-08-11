Danakali : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1
+Class of +securities issued or to
Ordinary shares
be issued
2
3
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
900,000
Fully paid ordinary shares
4
5
6
6a
6b
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes - fully paid ordinary shares
$0.558
Exercise of unlisted options (Exercise price: $0.558; expiry 8 August 2019)
Yes
27 May 2019
6c
6d
Number of +securities issued
Nil
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with
Nil
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of +securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f
6g
6h
6i
7
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
+Issue dates
900,000
N/A
N/A
Capacity under L.R.7.1 is 34,988,752 Capacity under LR7.1A is 26,567,845
9 August 2019
Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX
(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
265,322,398
Ordinary Shares
Number +Class
250,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.543 each, expiring 7 October 2019 (Remuneration Options)
500,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.912 each, expiring 11 May 2020 (Remuneration Options)
1,440,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.94 each, expiring 19 May 2020 (Remuneration Options)
1,268,215 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.031 each, expiring 24 January 2022 (Remuneration Options)
301,040 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.031 each, expiring 24 January 2022 (Remuneration Options)
583,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.108 each, expiring 13 March 2022 (Remuneration Options)
561,800 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.119 each, expiring 28 March 2022 (Remuneration Options)
1,450,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.114 each, expiring 30 May 2022 (Remuneration Options)
280,000 Performance Rights - Class 1
800,000 Performance Rights - Class 4
100,000 Performance Rights - Class 5
40,000 Performance Rights - Class 6
15,000 Performance Rights - Class 7
65,000 Performance Rights - Class 8
1,000,000 Performance Rights - Class 9
N/A
