Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Danakali Ltd    DNK   AU000000DNK9

DANAKALI LTD

(DNK)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/09
0.725 AUD   -1.36%
09:46pDANAKALI : Appendix 3B
PU
08/05DANAKALI : Credit approval received
AQ
08/05DANAKALI : Credit approval received for US$200M senior debt facility
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danakali : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

DANAKALI LTD

ABN

56 097 904 302

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to

Ordinary shares

be issued

2

3

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

900,000

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

5

6

6a

6b

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes - fully paid ordinary shares

$0.558

Exercise of unlisted options (Exercise price: $0.558; expiry 8 August 2019)

Yes

27 May 2019

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued

Nil

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with

Nil

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

900,000

N/A

N/A

Capacity under L.R.7.1 is 34,988,752 Capacity under LR7.1A is 26,567,845

9 August 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Number and +class of all
    +securities not quoted on ASX
    (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

265,322,398

Ordinary Shares

Number +Class

250,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.543 each, expiring 7 October 2019 (Remuneration Options)

500,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.912 each, expiring 11 May 2020 (Remuneration Options)

1,440,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.94 each, expiring 19 May 2020 (Remuneration Options)

1,268,215 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.031 each, expiring 24 January 2022 (Remuneration Options)

301,040 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.031 each, expiring 24 January 2022 (Remuneration Options)

583,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.108 each, expiring 13 March 2022 (Remuneration Options)

561,800 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.119 each, expiring 28 March 2022 (Remuneration Options)

1,450,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.114 each, expiring 30 May 2022 (Remuneration Options)

280,000 Performance Rights - Class 1

800,000 Performance Rights - Class 4

100,000 Performance Rights - Class 5

40,000 Performance Rights - Class 6

15,000 Performance Rights - Class 7

65,000 Performance Rights - Class 8

1,000,000 Performance Rights - Class 9

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval required?

N/A

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  4. +Record date to determine entitlements
  5. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
    Cross reference: rule 7.7.
  3. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  4. Names of any underwriters

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

21 Amount of any underwriting fee or N/A commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

  1. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  2. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

N/A

N/A

27

If the entity has issued options, and the

N/A

terms entitle option holders to participate on

exercise, the date on which notices will be

sent to option holders

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 01:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANAKALI LTD
09:46pDANAKALI : Appendix 3B
PU
08/05DANAKALI : Credit approval received
AQ
08/05DANAKALI : Credit approval received for US$200M senior debt facility
BU
07/30DANAKALI : Quarterly Report Period ending 30 June 2019
AQ
07/29DANAKALI : Quarterly Report - Period ending 30 June 2019
PU
07/15DANAKALI : Proactive Investors presentation
AQ
07/14DANAKALI : Proactive Investors presentation
PU
06/28DANAKALI : Report on Payments to Governments
AQ
06/28DANAKALI : Report on Payments to Governments
PU
05/28DANAKALI : Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 0,03 M
EBIT 2019 -2,64 M
Net income 2019 -2,64 M
Finance 2019 114 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -104x
P/E ratio 2020 90,6x
EV / Sales2019 2 290x
EV / Sales2020 1 911x
Capitalization 192 M
Chart DANAKALI LTD
Duration : Period :
Danakali Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAKALI LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,06  AUD
Last Close Price 0,73  AUD
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seamus Ian Cornelius Executive Chairman
Stuart Tarrant Chief Financial Officer
Paul Michael Donaldson Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Fitzgerald Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAKALI LTD-0.68%130
BHP GROUP LTD8.97%120 698
BHP GROUP PLC9.11%120 698
RIO TINTO PLC8.74%83 564
RIO TINTO LIMITED12.81%83 564
ANGLO AMERICAN5.41%30 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group