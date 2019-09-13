Danakali : Interim Financial Report for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Ore Reserves.
Colluli will be developed to its full potential by adopting the principles of risk management, resource utilisation and modularity, using the first module as a platform for growth. The Colluli Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) modules are:
-
Module I - 472ktpa SOP production; and
-
Module II - Additional 472ktpa SOP production commencing in year 6.
The massive Colluli Ore Reserve has significant capacity to underpin further expansions and support decades of growth beyond Modules I and II.
Colluli has significant diversification potential beyond SOP, including the option to produce additional potash and salt products such as MOP, SOP-M, Kieserite (MgSO4.H2O), Gypsum (CaSO4.2H2O), Magnesium Chloride (MgCl2), and Rock Salt (NaCl). The Colluli SOP Mineral Resource also comprises an 85Mt Kieserite (Magnesium Sulphate) Mineral Resource (DNK announcement 15 August 2016). Kieserite is a suitable fertiliser for magnesium deficient soils. A 347Mt Rock Salt (Sodium Chloride) Mineral Resource (DNK announcement 23 September 2015) has also been established at Colluli. Unprocessed Rock Salt can be used for de-icing, processed Rock Salt can be used as table salt.
A FEED for Colluli was undertaken to provide offtakers and funders with a high level of study detail and accuracy and is the final study stage before project execution. FEED firmly establishes Colluli as the most progressed, economically attractive, and fundable SOP greenfield development project globally (DNK announcement 29 January 2018). The FEED results reaffirm the outstanding project economics of Colluli. Industry leading capital intensity as a result of low development capital requirements for Module I and high annual production rate. This, combined with forecast first quartile operating costs, resulted in a Project Net Present Value (NPV10) of US$902M and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 29.9%. The Danakali attributable economic outcomes were an NPV10 of US$439M and IRR of 31.3%.
Mining Agreement and Mining Licenses in place
The Project is fully permitted and ready to advance into engineering and construction upon securing funding.
CMSC entered into a mining agreement (Mining Agreement) with the Eritrean Ministry of Energy and Mines (MoEM) and was awarded mining licenses (Mining Licenses) for the exploitation of mineral resources within the Colluli tenements (DNK announcement 1 February 2017).
The Mining Agreement is applicable to the entire 1.3Bt JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource and provides exclusive rights to CMSC to apply for mining licenses to exploit the Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium and Sodium salts within the resource, as well as Bromine.
The award of the Mining Licenses followed the completion of a series of pre-requisites including the completion and submission of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), submission of a comprehensive social and environmental impact assessment and associated management plans, a series of pre and post DFS stakeholder engagements with local and regional communities and stakeholders, and the signing of the Mining Agreement.
A Social and Environmental Impact Assessment (SEIA) and associated Social and Environmental Management Plans (SEMPs) have been completed to ensure consistency with the Equator Principles. Stakeholder engagements have been completed throughout the study phases, and the Project has strong support from local communities. Following a period of consultation and further works, between the Eritrean Ministry of Land, Water & Environment and CMSC, the SEMPs finalised by CMSC were signed off in August 2018 following an extensive review process. The SEMPs are a cornerstone of the environmental, social and safety management system being developed by CMSC and provide the foundation for compliance.
Offtake agreement signed and debt financing term sheet executed
A binding take-or-pay offtake agreement has been reached with EuroChem Trading GmbH (EuroChem) for up to 100% of Module I SOP production from the Colluli Potash Project. EuroChem will take, pay, market and distribute up to 100% (minimum 87%) of Colluli Module I SOP production. The term of the agreement is 10 years from the date of commissioning of the Colluli SOP processing plant, with an option to extend for a further 3 years if agreed by EuroChem and CMSC. EuroChem is an outstanding partner with global reach and extensive fertiliser expertise and experience, and the agreement is instrumental in unlocking project funding.
Danakali has also successfully executed a mandate to provide fully underwritten debt finance facilities of US$200M to fund the construction and development of the Colluli Potash Project. African development financial institutions African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) are acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers (MLAs). The execution of the mandate is a critical project financing and execution milestone.
On 5 August 2019, Danakali announced that the MLAs obtained formal credit approval to provide the CMSC with the US$200M in senior debt finance (the Facility). The facility was underwritten by Afreximbank and AFC with export credit support from Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa SOC Limited (ECIC). Approval marked the conclusion of an extensive due diligence process by the Mandated Lead Arrangers and ECIC.