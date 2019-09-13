Danakali : Interim Financial Report for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019 0 09/13/2019 | 01:02am EDT Send by mail :

DANAKALI LIMITED ABN 56 097 904 302 FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 and any public announcements made by Danakali Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. Corporate Information Directors Seamus Cornelius (Non-Executive Chairman) Zhang Jing (Non-Executive Director) Paul Donaldson (Non-Executive Director) Robert Connochie (Non-Executive Director) John Fitzgerald (Non-Executive Director) Andre Liebenberg (Non-Executive Director) Executive Management Joint Company Secretaries Niels Wage (Chief Executive Officer) Catherine Grant-Edwards Stuart Tarrant (Chief Financial Officer) Melissa Chapman Registered Office & Principal Place of Business Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 Telephone: +61 (0)8 6189 8635 Bank Auditors National Australia Bank Ernst & Young 100 St Georges Terrace 11 Mounts Bay Road PERTH WA 6000 PERTH WA 6000 Share Register (Australia) Share Register (United Kingdom) Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road PERTH WA 6000 Bristol BS13 8AE, United Kingdom Telephone: 1300 850 505 (Inside Australia) Telephone: +44 (0) 370 702 0003 Telephone: +61 (0)3 9415 4000 (Outside Australia) Facsimile: +61 (0)3 9473 2500 www.computershare.com www.computershare.com To facilitate trading of Danakali's shares on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Main Market, Danakali has established a Depositary Interest (DI) facility, under which it has appointed Computershare Investor Services Plc as the depositary. Securities of Australian issuers such as Danakali cannot be directly registered, transferred or settled through CREST (which is the electronic settlement system in the UK). The DI facility overcomes this by creating entitlements to Danakali's shares (the DIs), which are deemed to be UK securities and therefore admissible to CREST. The underlying shares are listed and traded on the Standard Segment of the LSE Main Market, while the DIs are transferred in CREST to settle those trades. Website www.danakali.com.au Stock Exchange Listing Danakali Limited Shares are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:DNK) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE:DNK). American Depository Receipts The Bank of New York Mellon sponsors DNK's Level 1 American Depository Receipts Program (ADR) in the United States of America. DNK's ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter (OTC) securities market in the US under the symbol DNKLY and CUSIP: 23585T101. One ADR represents one ordinary share in DNK. US OTC Market information is available here: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DNKLY/quote DNK's ADR information can also be viewed here: http://www.adrbnymellon.com//?cusip=23585T101 ADR Holders seeking information on their shareholding should contact: shrrelations@bnymellon.com OR LONDON NEW YORK Mark Lewis Rick Maehr mark.lewis@bnymellon.com richard.maehr@bnymellon.com Telephone +44 207 163 7407 Telephone +1 212 815 2275 DANAKALI LIMITED ABN 56 097 904 302 Page | 1 Contents Page Directors' Report 3 Auditor's Independence Declaration 12 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 13 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 14 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 15 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 16 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 17 Directors' Declaration 28 Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members 29 DANAKALI LIMITED ABN 56 097 904 302 Page | 2 Directors' Report Your directors submit their report together with the condensed financial statements of the consolidated entity, being Danakali Limited (Danakali or the Company) and its controlled entities (the Group) for the half year ended 30 June 2019. DIRECTORS The names of the directors who held office during or since the end of the half year are: ▪ Seamus Cornelius (Non-Executive Chairman) (transitioned from Executive Chairman to Non- Executive Chairman 25 June 2019) ▪ Paul Donaldson (Non-Executive Director) ▪ John Fitzgerald (Non-Executive Director) ▪ Zhang Jing (Non-Executive Director) ▪ Robert Connochie (Non-Executive Director) ▪ Andre Liebenberg (Non-Executive Director) The Directors held their positions throughout the entire half year period and up to the date of this report unless stated otherwise. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES The principal activity of the Group during the half-year ended 30 June 2019 was advancing the Colluli Potash Project (Colluli, or the Project) in Eritrea, East Africa. There was no significant change in the nature of the Group's activities during the six months to 30 June 2019. REVIEW AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The net loss after tax of the Group for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 amounted to $1,540,083 (30 June 2018: $1,108,408). Total consolidated cash on hand at the end of the period was $6,279,862 (31 December 2018: $9,550,585). REVIEW OF OPERATIONS PROJECT OVERVIEW Colluli is located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea, East Africa. Colluli is approximately 177km south-east of the capital, Asmara, and 180km from the port of Massawa, which is Eritrea's key import/export facility. The Project is a joint venture between the Eritrean National Mining Company (ENAMCO) and Danakali with each having 50% ownership of the joint venture company, the Colluli Mining Share Company (CMSC). CMSC is responsible for the development of the Project. The Danakil Depression is an emerging potash province, which commences in Eritrea and extends south across the border into Ethiopia. It is one of the largest unexploited potash basins globally; over 6Bt of potassium bearing salts suitable for production of potash fertilisers have been identified in the region to date (DNK announcement 19 February 2018 and circumminerals.com/resources). Colluli is located approximately 75km from the Red Sea coast providing unrivalled future logistics potential. The Project resides on the Eritrean side of the border, giving Colluli a significant advantage relative to all other potash development projects in the Danakil Depression, which need to ship from the Tadjoura Port in Djibouti - over 600km by road from the closest project on the Ethiopian side of the border. Colluli boasts the shallowest mineralisation in the Danakil Depression. Mineralisation commences at just 16m below surface. In addition, the potassium bearing salts are present in solid form (in contrast with production of SOP from brines). Shallow access to salts in solid form provides Colluli with significant mining, logistics and, in turn, capital and operating cost advantages over other potash development projects globally. The Project also carries a significantly lower level of complexity as a consequence of predictable processing plant feed grade and predictable production rates due to low reliance on ambient conditions. Shallow mineralisation makes the resource amenable to open cut mining: a proven, high productivity mining method. Open cut mining provides higher resource recoveries relative to underground and solution mining methods, is generally safer, and can be more easily expanded. The Colluli resource comprises three potassium bearing salts in solid form: Sylvinite, Carnallitite and Kainitite. These salts are suitable for high yield, low energy production of Sulphate of Potash (SOP), which is a high-quality potash fertiliser carrying a price premium over the more common Muriate of Potash (MOP). SOP is chlorine free and is commonly applied to high value crops such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, and coffee. Economic resources for primary production of SOP are geologically scarce and there are few current primary producers. The JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource for Colluli is estimated at 1.289Bt @ 11% K2O for 260Mt of contained SOP equivalent (DNK announcement 19 February 2018). The JORC-2012 compliant Ore Reserve estimate for Colluli is estimated at 1,100Mt @ 10.5% K2O for 203Mt of contained SOP equivalent (ASX announcement 19 February 2018). The DANAKALI LIMITED ABN 56 097 904 302 Page | 3 Directors' Report Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of those Mineral Resources modified to produce the Ore Reserves. Colluli will be developed to its full potential by adopting the principles of risk management, resource utilisation and modularity, using the first module as a platform for growth. The Colluli Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) modules are: Module I - 472ktpa SOP production; and

Module II - Additional 472ktpa SOP production commencing in year 6. The massive Colluli Ore Reserve has significant capacity to underpin further expansions and support decades of growth beyond Modules I and II. Colluli has significant diversification potential beyond SOP, including the option to produce additional potash and salt products such as MOP, SOP-M, Kieserite (MgSO4.H2O), Gypsum (CaSO4.2H2O), Magnesium Chloride (MgCl2), and Rock Salt (NaCl). The Colluli SOP Mineral Resource also comprises an 85Mt Kieserite (Magnesium Sulphate) Mineral Resource (DNK announcement 15 August 2016). Kieserite is a suitable fertiliser for magnesium deficient soils. A 347Mt Rock Salt (Sodium Chloride) Mineral Resource (DNK announcement 23 September 2015) has also been established at Colluli. Unprocessed Rock Salt can be used for de-icing, processed Rock Salt can be used as table salt. A FEED for Colluli was undertaken to provide offtakers and funders with a high level of study detail and accuracy and is the final study stage before project execution. FEED firmly establishes Colluli as the most progressed, economically attractive, and fundable SOP greenfield development project globally (DNK announcement 29 January 2018). The FEED results reaffirm the outstanding project economics of Colluli. Industry leading capital intensity as a result of low development capital requirements for Module I and high annual production rate. This, combined with forecast first quartile operating costs, resulted in a Project Net Present Value (NPV10) of US$902M and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 29.9%. The Danakali attributable economic outcomes were an NPV10 of US$439M and IRR of 31.3%. Mining Agreement and Mining Licenses in place The Project is fully permitted and ready to advance into engineering and construction upon securing funding. CMSC entered into a mining agreement (Mining Agreement) with the Eritrean Ministry of Energy and Mines (MoEM) and was awarded mining licenses (Mining Licenses) for the exploitation of mineral resources within the Colluli tenements (DNK announcement 1 February 2017). The Mining Agreement is applicable to the entire 1.3Bt JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource and provides exclusive rights to CMSC to apply for mining licenses to exploit the Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium and Sodium salts within the resource, as well as Bromine. The award of the Mining Licenses followed the completion of a series of pre-requisites including the completion and submission of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), submission of a comprehensive social and environmental impact assessment and associated management plans, a series of pre and post DFS stakeholder engagements with local and regional communities and stakeholders, and the signing of the Mining Agreement. A Social and Environmental Impact Assessment (SEIA) and associated Social and Environmental Management Plans (SEMPs) have been completed to ensure consistency with the Equator Principles. Stakeholder engagements have been completed throughout the study phases, and the Project has strong support from local communities. Following a period of consultation and further works, between the Eritrean Ministry of Land, Water & Environment and CMSC, the SEMPs finalised by CMSC were signed off in August 2018 following an extensive review process. The SEMPs are a cornerstone of the environmental, social and safety management system being developed by CMSC and provide the foundation for compliance. Offtake agreement signed and debt financing term sheet executed A binding take-or-pay offtake agreement has been reached with EuroChem Trading GmbH (EuroChem) for up to 100% of Module I SOP production from the Colluli Potash Project. EuroChem will take, pay, market and distribute up to 100% (minimum 87%) of Colluli Module I SOP production. The term of the agreement is 10 years from the date of commissioning of the Colluli SOP processing plant, with an option to extend for a further 3 years if agreed by EuroChem and CMSC. EuroChem is an outstanding partner with global reach and extensive fertiliser expertise and experience, and the agreement is instrumental in unlocking project funding. Danakali has also successfully executed a mandate to provide fully underwritten debt finance facilities of US$200M to fund the construction and development of the Colluli Potash Project. African development financial institutions African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) are acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers (MLAs). The execution of the mandate is a critical project financing and execution milestone. On 5 August 2019, Danakali announced that the MLAs obtained formal credit approval to provide the CMSC with the US$200M in senior debt finance (the Facility). The facility was underwritten by Afreximbank and AFC with export credit support from Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa SOC Limited (ECIC). Approval marked the conclusion of an extensive due diligence process by the Mandated Lead Arrangers and ECIC. DANAKALI LIMITED ABN 56 097 904 302 Page | 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

