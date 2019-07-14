Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Danakali Ltd    DNK   AU000000DNK9

DANAKALI LTD

(DNK)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/11
0.695 AUD   -0.71%
10:15pDANAKALI : Proactive Investors presentation
PU
06/28DANAKALI : Report on Payments to Governments
AQ
06/28DANAKALI : Report on Payments to Governments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danakali : Proactive Investors presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

Announcement

Monday, 15 July 2019

Proactive Investors presentation

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK) (Danakali) is pleased to share the investor presentation that Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs, William Sandover, will present at Proactive Investors' Investor Sessions in Sydney today, 15 July 2019, and Melbourne tomorrow, 16 July 2019.

Key event details:

Sydney

  • Date - Monday, 15 July 2019
  • Time - 11.15am-2pm
  • Location - Radisson Blu Hotel, located at Cnr Pitt & O'Connell Street, Sydney
  • Link to event registration: www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/register/event_details/206

Melbourne

  • Date - Tuesday, 16 July 2019
  • Time - 11.15am-2pm
  • Location - CQ Centre, located at level 1, 113 Queen Street, Melbourne
  • Link to event registration: www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/register/event_details/207

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Niels Wage

William Sandover

Chief Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs

+61 8 6189 8635

+61 499 776 998

Corporate Broker - Numis Securities

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /

David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane

Paul Gillam

danakali@instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

+44 (0)207 457 2020

- - - ENDS - - -

Danakali Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635 / ABN 56 097 904 302

ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK / ADR: DNKLY

Advanced stage with outstanding economics

Proactive Investors'

Investor Sessions

July 2019

Introduction to Danakali

Developing Colluli, an advanced and economically attractive SOP development project

Unique project with exceptional

economics

Open-cut mining and simple,

commercially proven processing

1.1Bt Ore Reserve with almost 200-

year mine life1,2

Industry leading capital intensity1

First quartile operating costs1

NPVProject US$902M | IRRProject 29.9%1

NPVDNK US$439M | IRRDNK 31.3%1

1 DNK announcement, 29-Jan-18

2 DNK announcement, 19-Feb-18

Attractive SOP fundamentals

SOP is the premium potash type

Used on high value chloride-sensitive

crops

Undersupplied with growing demand

High margin

Food demand is expected to increase 59%-98% by 2050 from 2005 levels3

3 Stratfor | Worldview, 6-Sep-18

4 DNK announcement, 1-Feb-17

Primed for project execution

World class Board and Executive

team

All material permits in place4

Project Director stationed in-country

Binding take-or-pay offtake agreement with EuroChem5

US$200M senior debt term sheet executed6, Mandated Lead Arranger credit approvals almost complete

2

5 DNK announcement, 12-Jun-18

6 DNK announcement, 6-Dec-18

Corporate snapshot

Dual-listed ASX/LSE company, with strong cornerstone shareholders

Share price (A$)

1.00

  • Commenced trading on the LSE on 24 July 2018

0.80 Supportive major shareholders including Well Efficient (13.2%) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (7.6%)

0.60 Board and Senior Management holds over 5%

0.40

A$ (ASX)

£ (LSE)

Share price1

A$0.695

£0.420

Shares on issue1

264.4M

264.4M

Market capitalisation

A$185.1M

£111.1M

2.0

1.6

1.2

Daily

volume trading

0.8

(M)

Cash (31-Mar-19)2

A$7.6M

£4.2M

Debt (31-Mar-19)2

-

-

0.20

Enterprise value

A$177.5M

£106.9M

-

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Daily trading volume (ASX)

Share price at close (ASX)

0.4

-

Jul-19

Source: BellDirect, LSE website, S&P CapIQ

1

ASX values as at close on 12-Jul-19, LSE values as at close on 11-Jul-19; "Shares on issue" does not include 7.25M unlisted options with exercise prices ranging from A$0.543 to A$1.119 and expiry dates ranging from 8-Aug-19 to 30-May-22, or 2.32M performance rights

3

2

Exchange rate of £0.56/A$

SOP - The premium potash type

Potassium is one of the 3 key plant macronutrients, along with Nitrogen and Phosphorous

Potassium is essential for plant life

Improves crop quality

Increases nitrogen uptake

Increases water use efficiencies

There are 4 potash types:

Key plant macronutrients

Nitrogen (N)

Potassium (K)

Phosphorous (P)

Nitrates

Potash

Phosphates

2 highest volume potash types: MOP and SOP

SOP - used on high value crops

(primary Danakali focus)

SOP-M - used on high value crops

(secondary Danakali focus)

MOP - used on low value crops

NOP - can only be produced

artificially

MOPKCl

~67Mtpa1

  • Low value chloride tolerant crops
  • Elastic demand (easy to substitute)
  • Market is well supplied by global potash majors
  • Generally higher development costs

SOPK2SO4

~7Mtpa >US$500/t

  • High value chloride sensitive crops
  • Inelastic demand (difficult to substitute)
  • Global supply shortage of primary resources
  • High margin

Source: Integer Research, Argus, CRU

4

1 Includes MOP converted to SOP via Mannheim Process (see Appendix for explanation of the Mannheim Process)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 02:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANAKALI LTD
10:15pDANAKALI : Proactive Investors presentation
PU
06/28DANAKALI : Report on Payments to Governments
AQ
06/28DANAKALI : Report on Payments to Governments
PU
05/28DANAKALI : Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/28DANAKALI : about to secure financing for potash project in Eritrea
AQ
05/27DANAKALI : Annual General Meeting presentation
AQ
05/27DANAKALI : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27DANAKALI : Annual General Meeting presentation
PU
04/17DANAKALI : Release of 2018 Annual Report
AQ
04/15DANAKALI : Release of 2018 Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 184 M
Chart DANAKALI LTD
Duration : Period :
Danakali Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAKALI LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,25  AUD
Last Close Price 0,70  
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 79,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seamus Ian Cornelius Executive Chairman
Stuart Tarrant Chief Financial Officer
Paul Michael Donaldson Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Fitzgerald Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAKALI LTD-6.08%129
BHP GROUP LTD19.69%137 247
BHP GROUP PLC20.37%137 247
RIO TINTO LIMITED31.96%103 130
RIO TINTO28.91%103 130
ANGLO AMERICAN23.15%37 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About