Danakali : Proactive Investors presentation

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK) (Danakali) is pleased to share the investor presentation that Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs, William Sandover, will present at Proactive Investors' Investor Sessions in Sydney today, 15 July 2019, and Melbourne tomorrow, 16 July 2019.
Key event details:
Sydney
Date - Monday, 15 July 2019
Time - 11.15am-2pm
Location - Radisson Blu Hotel, located at Cnr Pitt & O'Connell Street, Sydney
Link to event registration: www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/register/event_details/206
Melbourne
Date - Tuesday, 16 July 2019
Time - 11.15am-2pm
Location - CQ Centre, located at level 1, 113 Queen Street, Melbourne
Link to event registration: www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/register/event_details/207
Advanced stage with outstanding economics
Proactive Investors'
Investor Sessions
July 2019
Introduction to Danakali
Developing Colluli, an advanced and economically attractive SOP development project
Unique project with exceptional
economics
Open-cut mining and simple,
commercially proven processing
1.1Bt Ore Reserve with almost 200-
year mine life1,2
Industry leading capital intensity1
First quartile operating costs1
NPVProject US$902M| IRRProject 29.9%1
NPVDNK US$439M | IRRDNK 31.3%1
1 DNK announcement, 29-Jan-18
2 DNK announcement, 19-Feb-18
Attractive SOP fundamentals
SOP is the premium potash type
Used on high value chloride-sensitive
crops
Undersupplied with growing demand
High margin
Food demand is expected to increase 59%-98% by 2050 from 2005 levels3
3 Stratfor | Worldview, 6-Sep-18
4 DNK announcement, 1-Feb-17
Primed for project execution
World class Board and Executive
team
All material permits in place4
Project Director stationed in-country
Binding take-or-pay offtake agreement with EuroChem5
US$200M senior debt term sheet executed6, Mandated Lead Arranger credit approvals almost complete
2
5 DNK announcement, 12-Jun-18
6 DNK announcement, 6-Dec-18
Corporate snapshot
Dual-listed ASX/LSE company, with strong cornerstone shareholders
Share price (A$)
1.00
Commenced trading on the LSE on 24 July 2018
0.80• Supportive major shareholders including Well Efficient (13.2%) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (7.6%)
0.60• Board and Senior Management holds over 5%
0.40
A$ (ASX)
£ (LSE)
Share price1
A$0.695
£0.420
Shares on issue1
264.4M
264.4M
Market capitalisation
A$185.1M
£111.1M
2.0
1.6
1.2
Daily
volume trading
0.8
(M)
Cash (31-Mar-19)2
A$7.6M
£4.2M
Debt (31-Mar-19)2
-
-
0.20
Enterprise value
A$177.5M
£106.9M
-
Jan-15
Jul-15
Jan-16
Jul-16
Jan-17
Jul-17
Jan-18
Jul-18
Jan-19
Daily trading volume (ASX)
Share price at close (ASX)
0.4
-
Jul-19
Source: BellDirect, LSE website, S&P CapIQ
1
ASX values as at close on 12-Jul-19, LSE values as at close on 11-Jul-19; "Shares on issue" does not include 7.25M unlisted options with exercise prices ranging from A$0.543 to A$1.119 and expiry dates ranging from 8-Aug-19 to 30-May-22, or 2.32M performance rights
3
2
Exchange rate of £0.56/A$
SOP - The premium potash type
Potassium is one of the 3 key plant macronutrients, along with Nitrogen and Phosphorous
•
Potassium is essential for plant life
― Improves crop quality
― Increases nitrogen uptake
― Increases water use efficiencies
•
There are 4 potash types:
Key plant macronutrients
Nitrogen (N)
Potassium (K)
Phosphorous (P)
Nitrates
Potash
Phosphates
2 highest volume potash types: MOP and SOP
―SOP - used on high value crops
(primary Danakali focus)
―SOP-M - used on high value crops
(secondary Danakali focus)
― MOP - used on low value crops
― NOP - can only be produced
artificially
MOPKCl
~67Mtpa1
Low value chloride tolerant crops
Elastic demand (easy to substitute)
Market is well supplied by global potash majors
Generally higher development costs
SOPK2SO4
~7Mtpa >US$500/t
High value chloride sensitive crops
Inelastic demand (difficult to substitute)
Global supply shortage of primary resources
High margin
Source: Integer Research, Argus, CRU
4
1 Includes MOP converted to SOP via Mannheim Process (see Appendix for explanation of the Mannheim Process)
