DANAKALI LTD

(DNK)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/17
0.65 AUD   --.--%
10:07pDANAKALI : Proactive One2One Investor Forum presentation
PU
09/13DANAKALI : Half Year Financial Report
AQ
09/13DANAKALI : Interim Financial Report for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
Danakali : Proactive One2One Investor Forum presentation

09/17/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

Announcement

Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Proactive One2One Investor Forum presentation

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company), is pleased to share the investor presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Niels Wage, will present at Proactive One2One Investor Forum in London today, 18 September 2019.

Key event details:

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Niels Wage

William Sandover

Chief Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs

+61 8 6189 8635

+61 499 776 998

Corporate Broker - Numis Securities

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /

David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane / Dinara

Paul Gillam

Shikhametova

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

danakali@instinctif.com

+44 (0)207 457 2020

Visit the Company's website: www.danakali.com

Follow Danakali on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/danakali-limited

Subscribe to Danakali on YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UChGKN4-M4lOvPKxs9b-IJvw

Danakali Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635 / ABN 56 097 904 302

ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK / ADR: DNKLY

Low risk, high return, shovel ready SOP project

Proactive One2One Investor Forum

Niels Wage, Chief Executive Officer

London | Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Forward looking statements, disclaimer and contact

The information in this presentation is published to inform you about Danakali Limited (the "Company" or "DNK") and its activities. DNK has endeavoured to ensure that the information enclosed is accurate at the time of release, and that it accurately reflects the Company's intentions. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, project development, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities, corporate transactions and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices of potash and, exploitation and exploration successes, capital and operating costs, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's filed documents.

There can be no assurance that the development of the Colluli Project will proceed as planned. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. To the extent permitted by law, the Company accepts no responsibility or liability for any losses or damages of any kind arising out of the use of any information contained in this presentation. Recipients should make their own enquiries in relation to any investment decisions.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been reported according to the JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and financial assumptions made in this presentation are consistent with assumptions detailed in the Company's ASX announcements dated 25 February 2015, 4 March 2015, 19 May 2015, 23 September 2015, 30 November 2015, 15 August 2016, 1 February 2017, 29 January 2018 and 19 February 2018 which continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects assumptions made.

2

Danakali and Colluli - Overview

Danakali is an ASX- and LSE-listed company developing the low risk, high return, shovel ready Colluli SOP Project

  • Located in Eritrea, East Africa
  • Modular development approach
    • Module I to produce 472ktpa of premium SOP1
    • Module II to increase total SOP production to 944ktpa1,2

Colluli ownership structure3

3 Board seats

50%

50%

2 Board seats

Eritrean National

Mining Corporation

1 DNK announcement, 29-Jan-18

2 Commencing in year 6 of production

Danakali capital structure

Ticker: DNK

A$ (ASX)

£ (LSE)

Share price4

A$0.65

£0.42

Shares on issue5

265M

265M

Market capitalisation5

A$172M

£111M

Cash (30-Jun-19)

A$6.3M

£3.5M6

Debt (30-Jun-19)

-

-

Enterprise value

A$166M

£108M

Danakali key shareholders

  • Supportive major shareholders Well Efficient (13.2%) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (7.6%)
  • Board and Executive team hold over 5%

3 Danakali's disclosed economics reflect the dynamics of the Shareholder's Agreement

4 As at 16-Sep-19

5 Market capitalisation does not include 6.35M unlisted options with exercise prices ranging from A$0.543 to A$1.119 and expiry dates ranging from 7-Oct-19 to 30-May-22, or 2.30M 6 £0.55/A$

3

performance rights

Fertiliser - SOP and the 3 key plant macronutrients

Potassium is one of the 3 key plant macronutrients, along with Nitrogen and Phosphorous

  • Fertiliser is essential in yield improvement of the crops required to feed the rapidly growing global population
  • Sulphate of Potash (SOP) is a premium, environmentally-friendly source of potassium and sulphur for high value crops

Potassium (K)

Improves crop quality,

nitrogen uptake and water

Potash

use efficiency

2 highest volume potash types: MOP and SOP

MOPKCl

SOPK2SO4 - Danakali focus

~67Mtpa1

~7Mtpa

US$200-300/t

US$500-700/t

Low value chloride-tolerant crops including barley, oats,

High value chloride-sensitive crops including

corn, bran and rice

fruits, vegetables, coffee, tea and nuts

Well supplied by global potash majors

Global supply shortage of primary resources

Can be converted into SOP using the Mannheim Process

High margin

Source: Integer Research, Argus, CRU

1 Includes MOP converted to SOP via Mannheim Process

Nitrogen (N)

Nitrates

Promotes

photosynthesis and

forms the main

component of plant

proteins

Phosphorous (P)

Phosphates

Improves transfer of energy to promote root growth and flowering

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 02:06:03 UTC
