Danakali : Proactive One2One Investor Forum presentation

09/17/2019 | 10:07pm EDT
Wednesday, 18 September 2019
Proactive One2One Investor Forum presentation
Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company), is pleased to share the investor presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Niels Wage, will present at Proactive One2One Investor Forum in London today, 18 September 2019.
Key event details:
Date - Wednesday, 18 September 2019
Time - 6.00pm - 9.00pm
Location - The Chesterfield Mayfair, 35 Charles St, London
Low risk, high return, shovel ready SOP project
Proactive One2One Investor Forum
Niels Wage, Chief Executive Officer
London | Wednesday, 18 September 2019
Forward looking statements, disclaimer and contact
The information in this presentation is published to inform you about Danakali Limited (the "Company" or "DNK") and its activities. DNK has endeavoured to ensure that the information enclosed is accurate at the time of release, and that it accurately reflects the Company's intentions. All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, project development, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities, corporate transactions and events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices of potash and, exploitation and exploration successes, capital and operating costs, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's filed documents.
There can be no assurance that the development of the Colluli Project will proceed as planned. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. To the extent permitted by law, the Company accepts no responsibility or liability for any losses or damages of any kind arising out of the use of any information contained in this presentation. Recipients should make their own enquiries in relation to any investment decisions.
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been reported according to the JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and financial assumptions made in this presentation are consistent with assumptions detailed in the Company's ASX announcements dated 25 February 2015, 4 March 2015, 19 May 2015, 23 September 2015, 30 November 2015, 15 August 2016, 1 February 2017, 29 January 2018 and 19 February 2018 which continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects assumptions made.
Follow Danakali on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/danakali-limited
Subscribe to Danakali on YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UChGKN4-M4lOvPKxs9b-IJvw
Danakali and Colluli - Overview
Danakali is an ASX- and LSE-listed company developing the low risk, high return, shovel ready Colluli SOP Project
Located in Eritrea, East Africa
Modular development approach
Module I to produce 472ktpa of premium SOP1
Module II to increase total SOP production to 944ktpa1,2
Colluli ownership structure3
3 Board seats
50%
50%
2 Board seats
Eritrean National
Mining Corporation
1 DNK announcement, 29-Jan-18
2 Commencing in year 6 of production
Danakali capital structure
Ticker: DNK
A$ (ASX)
£ (LSE)
Share price4
A$0.65
£0.42
Shares on issue5
265M
265M
Market capitalisation5
A$172M
£111M
Cash (30-Jun-19)
A$6.3M
£3.5M6
Debt (30-Jun-19)
-
-
Enterprise value
A$166M
£108M
Danakali key shareholders
Supportive major shareholders Well Efficient (13.2%) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (7.6%)
Board and Executive team hold over 5%
3 Danakali's disclosed economics reflect the dynamics of the Shareholder's Agreement
4 As at 16-Sep-19
5 Market capitalisation does not include 6.35M unlisted options with exercise prices ranging from A$0.543 to A$1.119 and expiry dates ranging from 7-Oct-19 to 30-May-22, or 2.30M 6 £0.55/A$
performance rights
Fertiliser - SOP and the 3 key plant macronutrients
Potassium is one of the 3 key plant macronutrients, along with Nitrogen and Phosphorous
Fertiliser is essential in yield improvement of the crops required to feed the rapidly growing global population
Sulphate of Potash (SOP) is a premium, environmentally-friendly source of potassium and sulphur for high value crops
Potassium (K)
Improves crop quality,
nitrogen uptake and water
Potash
use efficiency
2 highest volume potash types: MOP and SOP
MOPKCl
SOPK2SO4 - Danakali focus
~67Mtpa1
~7Mtpa
US$200-300/t
US$500-700/t
• Low value chloride-tolerant crops including barley, oats,
✓ High value chloride-sensitive crops including
corn, bran and rice
fruits, vegetables, coffee, tea and nuts
• Well supplied by global potash majors
✓ Global supply shortage of primary resources
• Can be converted into SOP using the Mannheim Process
✓ High margin
Source: Integer Research, Argus, CRU
1 Includes MOP converted to SOP via Mannheim Process
Nitrogen (N)
Nitrates
Promotes
photosynthesis and
forms the main
component of plant
proteins
Phosphorous (P)
Phosphates
Improves transfer of energy to promote root growth and flowering
4
