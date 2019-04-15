Danakali : Release of 2018 Annual Report

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company) is pleased to release its Annual Report for the full year ended 31 December 2018. The Annual Report is attached to this announcement and includes:
•Chairman's and Chief Executive Officer's letters
•Investor update and highlights
•Director's Report
•Financial results
Danakali CEO, Niels Wagestated that "2018 was very important for Danakali, with a mix of significant financial, operational and geopolitical developments that supported the progress of our plans. I believe that 2018 and 2019 will prove to be transformative for the Company. We have established a clear strategy to further develop the Project and unlock shareholder value over the coming years."
2018 ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
DANAKALI LIMITED
ABN 56 097 904 302
Executive summary
Danakali is developing the Colluli Potash Project (Colluli, or the Project), an advanced and economically attractive Sulphate of Potash (SOP) development project. Colluli is 'shovel ready'; all material permits are in place, binding take-or-pay offtake has been achieved and Front End Engineering Design (FEED)
Fundamentals
World class Resource and Reserve
The Colluli deposit, located in the Danakil Depression in Eritrea, comprises a massive JORC-2012 compliant Ore Reserve estimate of 1,100Mt @ 10.5% K2O for 203Mt of contained SOP equivalent1.
The Danakil Depression is the only known potash basin in the world with the most favourable combination of potassium salts for low cost, high yield production of SOP using simple commercially proven processing techniques.
between mining and revenue generation, and it reduces the evaporation pond footprint which contributes to a lower overall capital intensity.
Close proximity to coast and established infrastructure
Colluli is the closest known SOP deposit to a coastline anywhere in the world, only 75km from the Red Sea.
An existing coastal road to the established port of Massawa runs proximate to Colluli. The port of Massawa is equipped with bulk and container loading facilities.
Shallow mineralisation
Colluli is the shallowest known evaporite deposit in the world with mineralisation starting at just 16m allowing simple, safe, low cost, open-cut mining.
Salts extracted in solid form
Colluli is the only known SOP resource that allows extraction of potassium salts in solid form. Primary production of SOP typically comes from potassium rich brines, which require considerable evaporation.
Extracting the salts in solid form allows the salts to be
Continued emergence of Eritrea amid rapid diplomatic progress in the Horn of Africa
Restoration of diplomatic relations among Horn of Africa countries including Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia has signalled an end to tensions in the region. Rapid diplomatic progress has enabled the opening of borders
established trade between Eritrea and Ethiopia, and the lifting of UN sanctions on Eritrea.
Eritrea was the only sub-Saharan African country to meet its Millenium Development Goals by 20152.
Execution
FEED study provides stakeholders with
economically attractive project relative to other SOP
FEED articulates a modular development approach underpinning a highly scalable, long life project:
•Module I is expected to produce 472ktpa of premium SOP product; and
•Module II will increase total SOP production to 944ktpa3.
Binding offtake agreement with EuroChem
EuroChem will take, pay, market and distribute up to 100% (minimum 87% at CMSC's option) of Colluli Module I SOP production for at least 10 years.
a take-or-pay offtake agreement; instrumental in providing
Execution of US$200M senior debt mandate and term sheet with esteemed African DFIs
CMSC has successfully executed a US$200M senior debt mandate and term sheet, which will provide a large proportion of the funding required for construction and development of the Project. The funding is supported
(DFIs): the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), who are acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers.
Fully permitted
Colluli is fully permitted following the signing of the Mining Agreement in February 2017; and the subsequent awarding of the requisite Mining Licenses.
Outcomes
Attractive returns to shareholders
quartile operating costs facilitate a project post tax NPV of US$902M and post-tax IRR of 29.9%3, with a post
31.3% attributable to Danakali3. Such returns set Danakali apart from SOP development peers.
High return expansion potential
SOP or other potash type modules, and multi-commodity opportunities. Appreciable amounts of Rock Salt (mined as overburden), Gypsum, Kieserite and Magnesium Chloride are present and could enhance project economics. Sulphate of Potash Magnesia (SOP-M) and Rock Salt
There is a potential site for port development only 87km (by road) away from Colluli.
An outstanding economic, social and community dividend
Danakali is committed to improving the lives of the local communities in which it operates and Colluli will play a
FEED, the Social & Environmental Impact Assessment (SEIA) and Social & Environmental Management Plans (SEMPs)
job creation, taxes, royalties, and associated economic development. Hundreds of direct permanent jobs for Eritrean nationals will be created. Long term training for trades and professionals will be developed.
UNDP report outlines potential for Colluli to boost the Eritrean economy and support the country's SDGs
The release of a report on Colluli commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) highlights the potential for Colluli to boost the Eritrean economy and support the country's UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)4.
The Bank of New York Mellon sponsors DNK's Level 1 American Depository Receipts Program (ADR) in the United States of America. DNK's ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter (OTC) securities market in the US under the symbol DNKLY and CUSIP: 23585T101. One ADR represents one ordinary share in DNK.