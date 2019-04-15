Danakali : Release of 2018 Annual Report

Log in
04/15/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

Announcement

Tuesday, 16 April 2019

Release of 2018 Annual Report

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company) is pleased to release its Annual Report for the full year ended 31 December 2018. The Annual Report is attached to this announcement and includes:

Chairman's and Chief Executive Officer's letters

Investor update and highlights

Director's Report

Financial results

Danakali CEO, Niels Wage stated that "2018 was very important for Danakali, with a mix of significant financial, operational and geopolitical developments that supported the progress of our plans. I believe that 2018 and 2019 will prove to be transformative for the Company. We have established a clear strategy to further develop the Project and unlock shareholder value over the coming years."

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Niels Wage

William Sandover

Chief Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs

+61 8 6189 8635

+61 499 776 998

Corporate Broker - Numis Securities

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /

David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane

Paul Gillam

danakali@instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

+44 (0)207 457 2020

Danakali Limited

Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Australia, 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635 / ABN 56 097 904 302

2018 ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

DANAKALI LIMITED

ABN 56 097 904 302

Executive summary

Danakali is developing the Colluli Potash Project (Colluli, or the Project), an advanced and economically attractive Sulphate of Potash (SOP) development project. Colluli is 'shovel ready'; all material permits are in place, binding take-or-pay offtake has been achieved and Front End Engineering Design (FEED)

Fundamentals

World class Resource and Reserve

The Colluli deposit, located in the Danakil Depression in Eritrea, comprises a massive JORC-2012 compliant Ore Reserve estimate of 1,100Mt @ 10.5% K2O for 203Mt of contained SOP equivalent1.

The Danakil Depression is the only known potash basin in the world with the most favourable combination of potassium salts for low cost, high yield production of SOP using simple commercially proven processing techniques.

between mining and revenue generation, and it reduces the evaporation pond footprint which contributes to a lower overall capital intensity.

Close proximity to coast and established infrastructure

Colluli is the closest known SOP deposit to a coastline anywhere in the world, only 75km from the Red Sea.

An existing coastal road to the established port of Massawa runs proximate to Colluli. The port of Massawa is equipped with bulk and container loading facilities.

Shallow mineralisation

Colluli is the shallowest known evaporite deposit in the world with mineralisation starting at just 16m allowing simple, safe, low cost, open-cut mining.

Salts extracted in solid form

Colluli is the only known SOP resource that allows extraction of potassium salts in solid form. Primary production of SOP typically comes from potassium rich brines, which require considerable evaporation.

Extracting the salts in solid form allows the salts to be

1DNK announcement, 19 February 2018.

2World Health Organisation.

Continued emergence of Eritrea amid rapid diplomatic progress in the Horn of Africa

Restoration of diplomatic relations among Horn of Africa countries including Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia has signalled an end to tensions in the region. Rapid diplomatic progress has enabled the opening of borders

established trade between Eritrea and Ethiopia, and the lifting of UN sanctions on Eritrea.

Eritrea was the only sub-Saharan African country to meet its Millenium Development Goals by 20152.

Page 2

DANAKALI LIMITED

Danakali Annual Report 2018

Execution

FEED study provides stakeholders with

economically attractive project relative to other SOP

FEED articulates a modular development approach underpinning a highly scalable, long life project:

Module I is expected to produce 472ktpa of premium SOP product; and

Module II will increase total SOP production to 944ktpa3.

Binding offtake agreement with EuroChem

EuroChem will take, pay, market and distribute up to 100% (minimum 87% at CMSC's option) of Colluli Module I SOP production for at least 10 years.

a take-or-pay offtake agreement; instrumental in providing

Execution of US$200M senior debt mandate and term sheet with esteemed African DFIs

CMSC has successfully executed a US$200M senior debt mandate and term sheet, which will provide a large proportion of the funding required for construction and development of the Project. The funding is supported

(DFIs): the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), who are acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

Fully permitted

Colluli is fully permitted following the signing of the Mining Agreement in February 2017; and the subsequent awarding of the requisite Mining Licenses.

Outcomes

Attractive returns to shareholders

quartile operating costs facilitate a project post tax NPV of US$902M and post-tax IRR of 29.9%3, with a post

31.3% attributable to Danakali3. Such returns set Danakali apart from SOP development peers.

High return expansion potential

SOP or other potash type modules, and multi-commodity opportunities. Appreciable amounts of Rock Salt (mined as overburden), Gypsum, Kieserite and Magnesium Chloride are present and could enhance project economics. Sulphate of Potash Magnesia (SOP-M) and Rock Salt

There is a potential site for port development only 87km (by road) away from Colluli.

An outstanding economic, social and community dividend

Danakali is committed to improving the lives of the local communities in which it operates and Colluli will play a

FEED, the Social & Environmental Impact Assessment (SEIA) and Social & Environmental Management Plans (SEMPs)

job creation, taxes, royalties, and associated economic development. Hundreds of direct permanent jobs for Eritrean nationals will be created. Long term training for trades and professionals will be developed.

UNDP report outlines potential for Colluli to boost the Eritrean economy and support the country's SDGs

The release of a report on Colluli commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) highlights the potential for Colluli to boost the Eritrean economy and support the country's UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)4.

3Modules I & II, Module II is expected to commence in the 6th year of Module I production

4The UNDP report was generated independently of the Company. Danakali and its Board take no responsibility for the

content of the UNDP report, nor does the Company or its Board endorse or warrant the accuracy of any content of the UNDP report.

Danakali Annual Report 2018

DANAKALI LIMITED

Page 3

Corporate Directory

Directors

Seamus Cornelius

(Executive Chairman)

Zhang Jing

(Non-Executive Director)

Paul Donaldson

(Non-Executive Director)

Robert Connochie

(Independent Non-Executive Director)

John Fitzgerald

(Independent Non-Executive Director)

Andre Liebenberg

(Independent Non-Executive Director)

Executive Management

Joint Company Secretary

Niels Wage

(Chief Executive Officer)

Catherine Grant Edwards

Stuart Tarrant

(Chief Financial Officer)

Melissa Chapman

Registered Office and Principal Place of Business

Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Telephone:

+61 (0)8 6189 8635

Bank

Auditors

National Australia Bank

Ernst and Young

Level 12, 100 St Georges Terrace

11 Mounts Bay Road

PERTH WA 6000

PERTH WA 6000

Share Register (Australia)

Share Register (United Kingdom)

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Computershare Investor Services PLC

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road

PERTH WA 6000

Bristol BS13 8AE, United Kingdom

Telephone:

1300 850 505 (Inside Australia)

Telephone:

+44 (0) 370 702 0003

Telephone:

+61 (0)3 9415 4000 (Outside Australia)

Facsimile:

+61 (0)3 9473 2500

www.computershare.com

www.computershare.com

To facilitate trading of Danakali's shares on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Main Market, Danakali has established a Depositary Interest (DI) facility, under which it has appointed Computershare Investor Services Plc as the depositary. Securities of Australian issuers such as Danakali cannot be directly registered, transferred or settled through CREST (which is the electronic settlement system in the UK). The DI facility overcomes this by creating entitlements to Danakali's shares (the DIs), which are deemed to be UK securities and therefore admissible to CREST. The underlying shares are listed and traded on the Standard Segment of the LSE Main Market, while the DIs are transferred in CREST to settle those trades.

Website

www.danakali.com

Stock Exchange Listing

Danakali Limited Shares are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:DNK) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE:DNK).

American Depository Receipts

The Bank of New York Mellon sponsors DNK's Level 1 American Depository Receipts Program (ADR) in the United States of America. DNK's ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter (OTC) securities market in the US under the symbol DNKLY and CUSIP: 23585T101. One ADR represents one ordinary share in DNK.

US OTC Market information is available here:

http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DNKLY/quote

DNK's ADR information can also be viewed here: https://www.adrbnymellon.com/?cusip=23585T101

ADR Holders seeking information on their shareholding should contact: shrrelations@bnymellon.com OR

LONDON

NEW YORK

Mark Lewis

Rick Maehr

mark.lewis@bnymellon.com

richard.maehr@bnymellon.com

Telephone +44 207 163 7407

Telephone +1 212 815 2275

Page 4

DANAKALI LIMITED

Danakali Annual Report 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
