Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Danakali Ltd    DNK   AU000000DNK9

DANAKALI LTD

(DNK)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/27
0.695 AUD   --.--%
12:41aDANAKALI : Report on Payments to Governments
PU
05/28DANAKALI : Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/27DANAKALI : Annual General Meeting presentation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danakali : Report on Payments to Governments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 12:41am EDT

Announcement

Friday, 28 June 2019

Report on Payments to Governments

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) advises that Danakali and its subsidiary undertakings does not have any payments to disclose for the year ended 31 December 2018 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.3A issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (DTR 4.3A) and in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in 2015) (the UK Regulations).

DTR 4.3A requires companies listed on a stock exchange in the UK and operating in the extractive industry to publicly disclose payments to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of oil and natural gas deposits or other materials.

A copy of this report has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Niels Wage

William Sandover

Chief Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs

+61 8 6189 8635

+61 499 776 998

Corporate Broker - Numis Securities

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /

David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane / Dinara

Paul Gillam

Shikhametova

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

danakali@instinctif.com

+44 (0)207 457 2020

Danakali Limited

Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Australia, 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635 / ABN 56 097 904 302

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 04:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANAKALI LTD
12:41aDANAKALI : Report on Payments to Governments
PU
05/28DANAKALI : Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/28DANAKALI : about to secure financing for potash project in Eritrea
AQ
05/27DANAKALI : Annual General Meeting presentation
AQ
05/27DANAKALI : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27DANAKALI : Annual General Meeting presentation
PU
04/17DANAKALI : Release of 2018 Annual Report
AQ
04/15DANAKALI : Release of 2018 Annual Report
PU
03/25DANAKALI : New CEO announcement
AQ
03/24DANAKALI : New CEO announcement
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -2,80 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 184 M
Chart DANAKALI LTD
Duration : Period :
Danakali Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANAKALI LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,23  AUD
Spread / Average Target 76%
Managers
NameTitle
Seamus Ian Cornelius Executive Chairman
Stuart Tarrant Chief Financial Officer
Paul Michael Donaldson Non-Executive Director
John Daniel Fitzgerald Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANAKALI LTD-6.08%128
BHP GROUP LTD20.25%138 461
BHP GROUP PLC21.49%138 461
RIO TINTO29.44%103 728
RIO TINTO LIMITED31.46%103 728
ANGLO AMERICAN25.62%39 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About