Danakali : Report on Payments to Governments

Friday, 28 June 2019
Report on Payments to Governments
Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) advises that Danakali and its subsidiary undertakings does not have any payments to disclose for the year ended 31 December 2018 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.3A issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (DTR 4.3A) and in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in 2015) (the UK Regulations).
DTR 4.3A requires companies listed on a stock exchange in the UK and operating in the extractive industry to publicly disclose payments to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of oil and natural gas deposits or other materials.
A copy of this report has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
For more information, please contact:
Danakali
Niels Wage
William Sandover
Chief Executive Officer
Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs
+61 8 6189 8635
+61 499 776 998
Corporate Broker - Numis Securities
UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners
John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /
David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane / Dinara
Paul Gillam
Shikhametova
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
danakali@instinctif.com
Danakali Limited
Level 11, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Australia, 6000
Tel: +61 8 6189 8635 / ABN 56 097 904 302
