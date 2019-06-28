Danakali : Report on Payments to Governments

Announcement Friday, 28 June 2019

Report on Payments to Governments

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) advises that Danakali and its subsidiary undertakings does not have any payments to disclose for the year ended 31 December 2018 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.3A issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (DTR 4.3A) and in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in 2015) (the UK Regulations).

DTR 4.3A requires companies listed on a stock exchange in the UK and operating in the extractive industry to publicly disclose payments to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of oil and natural gas deposits or other materials.

A copy of this report has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

