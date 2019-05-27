Danakali : Results of the Annual General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company) advises details of the resolutions and proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached summary.
Danakali
Niels Wage
William Sandover
Chief Executive Officer
Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs
+61 8 6189 8635
+61 499 776 998
Corporate Broker - Numis Securities
UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners
John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /
David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane
Paul Gillam
danakali@instinctif.com
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
+44 (0)207 457 2020
Danakali Limited
Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000
Tel: +61 8 6189 8635/ ABN 56 097 904 302
DANAKALI LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Monday, 27 May 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1
Non Binding Resolution to adopt Remuneration
Ordinary
Report
2
Re-election of John Fitzgerald as a Director
Ordinary
3
Re-election of Robert Connochie as a Director
Ordinary
4
Grant of Options to Andre Liebenberg
Ordinary
5
Grant of Options to Seamus Cornelius
Ordinary
6
Approval of Additional 10% Placement Capacity
Special
7A Ratification of prior issue of 356,049 shares
Ordinary
Numis Securties Limited
7B Ratification of prior issue of 8,571 shares Daniel
Ordinary
Stewart & Company Plc
8
Replacement of Constitution
Special
9
Non-Executive Remuneration
Ordinary
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
79,743,587
254,019
698,083
298,989
98.82%
0.31%
0.87%
94,012,161
7,626
698,083
219,977
99.25%
0.01%
0.74%
94,006,161
7,626
698,083
225,977
99.25%
0.01%
0.74%
91,227,799
2,974,191
698,083
37,774
96.13%
3.13%
0.74%
80,903,834
2,974,191
718,083
10,341,739
95.63%
3.52%
0.85%
93,805,549
366,427
698,083
67,788
98.87%
0.39%
0.74%
93,755,096
191,073
705,583
286,095
99.05%
0.20%
0.75%
93,770,533
168,636
761,283
237,395
99.01%
0.18%
0.81%
93,754,453
114,822
711,783
356,789
99.12%
0.12%
0.76%
79,798,337
575,100
708,783
3,526,662
98.41%
0.71%
0.88%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
CARRIED
CARRIED
CARRIED
CARRIED
CARRIED
CARRIED
CARRIED
CARRIED
CARRIED
CARRIED
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.