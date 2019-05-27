Log in
Danakali : Results of the Annual General Meeting

05/27/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Announcement

Monday, 27 May 2019

Results of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK, Danakali or the Company) advises details of the resolutions and proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached summary.

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Niels Wage

William Sandover

Chief Executive Officer

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs

+61 8 6189 8635

+61 499 776 998

Corporate Broker - Numis Securities

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /

David Simonson / Sarah Hourahane

Paul Gillam

danakali@instinctif.com

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

+44 (0)207 457 2020

Danakali Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 6189 8635/ ABN 56 097 904 302

DANAKALI LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Monday, 27 May 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1

Non Binding Resolution to adopt Remuneration

Ordinary

Report

2

Re-election of John Fitzgerald as a Director

Ordinary

3

Re-election of Robert Connochie as a Director

Ordinary

4

Grant of Options to Andre Liebenberg

Ordinary

5

Grant of Options to Seamus Cornelius

Ordinary

6

Approval of Additional 10% Placement Capacity

Special

7A Ratification of prior issue of 356,049 shares

Ordinary

Numis Securties Limited

7B Ratification of prior issue of 8,571 shares Daniel

Ordinary

Stewart & Company Plc

8

Replacement of Constitution

Special

9

Non-Executive Remuneration

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

79,743,587

254,019

698,083

298,989

98.82%

0.31%

0.87%

94,012,161

7,626

698,083

219,977

99.25%

0.01%

0.74%

94,006,161

7,626

698,083

225,977

99.25%

0.01%

0.74%

91,227,799

2,974,191

698,083

37,774

96.13%

3.13%

0.74%

80,903,834

2,974,191

718,083

10,341,739

95.63%

3.52%

0.85%

93,805,549

366,427

698,083

67,788

98.87%

0.39%

0.74%

93,755,096

191,073

705,583

286,095

99.05%

0.20%

0.75%

93,770,533

168,636

761,283

237,395

99.01%

0.18%

0.81%

93,754,453

114,822

711,783

356,789

99.12%

0.12%

0.76%

79,798,337

575,100

708,783

3,526,662

98.41%

0.71%

0.88%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

CARRIED BY A SHOW OF HANDS

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

CARRIED

CARRIED

CARRIED

CARRIED

CARRIED

CARRIED

CARRIED

CARRIED

CARRIED

CARRIED

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 08:23:04 UTC
