DANAOS CORPORATION (DAC)
Danaos Corporation : Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2018 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

09/20/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, after the close of the market in New York on Monday, September 24, 2018.

The Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. ET

Conference Call Details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll Free Dial-in: 1 844 802 2437
U.K. Toll Free Dial-in: 0 800 279 9489
Standard International Dial-in: +44 (0) 2075 441 375

Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until October 2, 2018 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 1-412-317-0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using 10124356# as your access code.

Audio Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Danaos Corporation website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live audio webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.  An archived version of the audio webcast will be available on the website within 48 hours of the completion of the call.

About Danaos Corporation
Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 59 containerships aggregating 352,600 TEUs, including four vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaos-corporation-announces-date-for-the-release-of-second-quarter-2018-results-conference-call-and-webcast-300716489.html

SOURCE Danaos Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
