Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Annealing Furnace Start at Tenaris Tamsa, Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

Danieli Olivotto Ferrè successfully started up a Tube Roller Hearth Annealing furnace at Tenaris Tamsa, in Veracruz, part of one of the world's largest manufacturers of steel pipe for the energy and automotive industries.

The furnace is designed to treat steel tubes coming from cold or hot processing with a maximum throughput of 5 tons/h. The flexible furnace is able to perform different heat-treatment cycles, including normalizing, annealing, tempering and stress relieving.

The pipe to be treated has OD range from 15 to 120 mm, thickness from 1.5 to 20 mm and length up to 16 meters.

An important feature of the furnace is the possibility to perform heat-treatment cycles under different protective atmospheres: reducing, 100% N2 and air. The reducing atmosphere is fed by a dedicated endothermic gas generator supplied together with the furnace.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 22 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 01:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECC
09:36pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Annealing Furnace Start at Tenaris Tamsa,..
PU
10/15DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Fully automated slab handling for invento..
PU
10/14DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : - high-performance steel strip
AQ
10/11DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : High-performance steel strip
PU
10/08DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New Danieli large bloom caster in operati..
PU
09/30DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Quality Seamless Pipe Mill for Benteler S..
PU
09/27DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Convening of ordinary shareholders' meeti..
PU
09/25DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Press release dated 25.9.2019
PU
09/24DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Liquid Pool Control Model for Long Produc..
PU
09/23DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Breda Upgrade for Special Steel Pipe
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 120 M
EBIT 2020 143 M
Net income 2020 80,9 M
Finance 2020 973 M
Yield 2020 1,08%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 -0,01x
EV / Sales2021 -0,03x
Capitalization 935 M
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,02  €
Last Close Price 15,42  €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Trivillin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Director
Carla de Colle Vice Chairman & Chairman-Steelmaking
Alessandro Brussi Director, Head-Administration & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.0.26%1 041
ATLAS COPCO AB45.94%37 488
FANUC CORPORATION31.10%37 425
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES26.79%35 144
INGERSOLL-RAND28.58%28 337
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.85%23 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group