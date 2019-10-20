Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Annealing Furnace Start at Tenaris Tamsa, Mexico

Danieli Olivotto Ferrè successfully started up a Tube Roller Hearth Annealing furnace at Tenaris Tamsa, in Veracruz, part of one of the world's largest manufacturers of steel pipe for the energy and automotive industries.

The furnace is designed to treat steel tubes coming from cold or hot processing with a maximum throughput of 5 tons/h. The flexible furnace is able to perform different heat-treatment cycles, including normalizing, annealing, tempering and stress relieving.

The pipe to be treated has OD range from 15 to 120 mm, thickness from 1.5 to 20 mm and length up to 16 meters.

An important feature of the furnace is the possibility to perform heat-treatment cycles under different protective atmospheres: reducing, 100% N2 and air. The reducing atmosphere is fed by a dedicated endothermic gas generator supplied together with the furnace.