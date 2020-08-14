Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : CMC orders its third MIDA ECR® minimill from Danieli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 10:13am EDT

CMC reconfirms the trust in Danieli ordering its third MIDA ECR® endless casting rolling plant, named Triple M.

To be installed in Western USA, it will produce an estimated nominal 500,000 shtpy of long products, namely 350,000 shtpy of rebar and 150,000 shtpy of small merchant sections.

Hybrid-ready, it will melt local scrap by the innovative Danieli Digimelter solution (Q-One, Zero-bucket, Q-Melt) and will produce clean and sustainable steel thanks to the endless casting and rolling technology developed by Danieli and CMC in the late 2000s and in operation at the first-ever Micromill plant, in Arizona.

Among the relevant technologies which will be installed in the new MIDA ECR® minimill of CMC, Q-One is the latest Danieli patented solution for EAF and LF power management. It handles irregular power loads with high flexibility and reliability thanks to the control capabilities provided by power semiconductor devices. Q-One is natively-ready to be powered by energy coming from renewable sources generated at the site.

Taking advantages of the know-how and consolidated experience with rebar, the patent-pending Triple M layout has been specifically developed to fully match the needs of merchant products in terms of high plant uptime and excellent yield.

Danieli will supply the technological equipment consisting of the Digimelter steelmaking system, featuring continuous scrap charging with the Danieli preheating system ECS®, a 60-sht side-charge EAF and a ladle treatment furnace.

The core of the endless casting and rolling section includes a single-strand, high-speed continuous casting machine featuring the latest design of PowerMould and FastCast Cube oscillator, directly connected to the rolling mill for uninterrupted production cycles.

The rolling mill, directly connected to the caster through insulated conveyors and induction heater for billet temperature equalization, is comprised of 20 housingless stands.

Excellence in reliability and uptime is given by the latest digital-mill features, including automatic gap-setting and -control, digital tracking of consumables, smart machines and significant contribution of Industry 4.0 technologies.

The finishing facility consists of the innovative DRB-Direct Rolling & Bundling system for production of superior quality bar bundles and a finishing area dedicated to merchant bar, including a 60-m cooling bed, in-line straightening and cold shear, and 24-m-long, magnetic type, automatic stacker.

Triple M incorporates the well proven benefits of the endless process gained in the last 20 years, together with the revolutionary Q-One and the latest digital smart technologies, and thus will set the new benchmark for worldwide minimills.

Claims from CMC top management:

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of CMC, said, 'We are excited by the tremendous promise of CMC's third micro mill. This is a smart growth initiative that feeds the large underlying West Coast demand for rebar and merchant bar, replacing inefficient existing rebar capacity with environmentally friendly technology. By monetizing the significant value associated with our Southern California real estate, this lowers the project's capital requirements and increases its returns. Offering bottom line growth and significant environmental benefits, this project is a win for our customers, employees, the local community, and shareholders.'

Tracy Porter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, 'Representing another first in North America, this new micro mill, which we are calling Triple M, will employ the latest technology in EAF power supply systems provided by Danieli, our equipment provider. Among the many advantages, we selected Danieli's 'Q-One' technology because it allows us to directly connect the Electric Arc Furnace and Ladle Furnace to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, and we intend to construct a solar array on our plant site to provide a meaningful portion of the facility's power. With this new advanced technology, coupled with the continuous steelmaking process, we will be one of the most efficient steel producers in the world.'

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECC
10:13aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : CMC orders its third MIDA ECR® minimill f..
PU
08/05DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : spooler line in operation at Nucor Steel ..
PU
07/30DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Henan Jiyuan I&S orders Danieli EWR to up..
PU
07/28DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New order for cold-finishing services for..
PU
07/20DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Corus gas-cleaning systems revamp at AM K..
PU
07/17DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : High-technology solutions and quality man..
PU
07/10DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Corus leadership in BOF process control t..
PU
06/30DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : high-speed mill for flat bars at Changshu..
PU
06/30DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Copper and brass extrusion leader relies ..
PU
06/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New concept for HSM downcoiler mandrel re..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 889 M 3 413 M 3 413 M
Net income 2020 56,1 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
Net cash 2020 900 M 1 064 M 1 064 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 704 M 833 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 378
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,14 €
Last Close Price 12,10 €
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Trivillin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Director
Carla de Colle Vice Chairman & Chairman-Steelmaking
Alessandro Brussi Director, Head-Administration & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-26.13%833
ATLAS COPCO AB8.14%54 292
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.93%47 453
FANUC CORPORATION-4.38%34 885
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.01%26 656
SANDVIK AB-2.93%25 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group