Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Corus leadership in BOF process control technology

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
07/10/2020 | 11:51am EDT

Danieli Corus and Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron & Steel have signed a contract for the design and supply of a sublance system with static-dynamic BOF process control model. The system will be installed on one of the 80-t converters at BOF plant #2 of the steelmaking plant #1 in Xiangtan City, China.

Sublance-based process control offers BOF plants benefits in terms of higher hit rates, shorter tap-to-tap times and reduced consumption of utilities and fluxes - increasing a plant's technical as well as financial performance.

This is the 140th sublance system supplied by Danieli Corus and the 90th in the Chinese steel industry.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 15:50:04 UTC
