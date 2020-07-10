Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Corus leadership in BOF process control technology

Danieli Corus and Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron & Steel have signed a contract for the design and supply of a sublance system with static-dynamic BOF process control model. The system will be installed on one of the 80-t converters at BOF plant #2 of the steelmaking plant #1 in Xiangtan City, China.
Sublance-based process control offers BOF plants benefits in terms of higher hit rates, shorter tap-to-tap times and reduced consumption of utilities and fluxes - increasing a plant's technical as well as financial performance.
This is the 140th sublance system supplied by Danieli Corus and the 90th in the Chinese steel industry.
