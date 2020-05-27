Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Productivity record at Rajhi Steel bar and wirerod mill

The Danieli bar and wirerod mill at Rajhi Steel, KSA, produced 101,036 tons of finished product during March 2020, and 286,312 tons during Q1 2020.

Supplied by Danieli in 2010, the Rajhi Steel long-product minimill is designed to produce 1 Mtpy of deformed bars, 10 to 40-mm-dia, and plain/deformed wirerod 5.5 to 16-mm-dia, in low-, medium- and high-carbon steels.

The new production achievement is the result of the experienced and skilled manpower and general plant organization by Rajhi Steel management, and good cooperation with the Danieli team.

The steelmaking facility of the minimll is comprised of a 100-ton AC Danarc® EAF and LF, 5/6-strand billet caster for 130- to 160-mm billets, and a 1,380,000 Nm3/h dedusting plant to treat primary and secondary fumes.

The mill rolls billets coming from a 200-tph re-heating furnace at 40 m/sec onto the bar cooling bed, equipped with a double twin-channel system for bar braking and discharging, and forms wirerod coils at 105 m/s.

The bar finishing mill features two, 4-pass DWB Delta-type, high-speed finishing blocks and in-line QTB water-quenching system for high tensile strength, weldable deformed bars.

The wirerod finishing mill includes a 10-pass, DWB wirerod finishing block and controlled cooling line with QTR water cooling system, loop layer and controlled cooling conveyor for natural, fast and retarded cooling.

Reheating systems from Danieli combustion and full process controls from Danieli Automation.