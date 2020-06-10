Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Six-high cold-finishing mill for copper ordered from Danieli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

To be installed in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, the new six-high cold-finishing mill for Northern Copper Industry Co., Ltd. will competitively roll a wide product mix of copper alloys, from soft pure copper up to hard bronze alloy.

Strip dimensions will range from an entry thickness of 3.0 mm down to a minimum finish thickness of 0.05 mm, at a maximum strip width of 670 mm.

Based on Danieli Fröhling six-high single-stand reversing mill technology, the mill is particularly designed to roll thin strip with a focus on high quality and economic rolling performance.

The mill is equipped with a long-stroke shifting system on the intermediate rolls for a wide range of products, as well as work and intermediate roll bending with roll thermal-crown control for accurate strip flatness.

Plant startup is expected by the last quarter of 2021.

The mill will be manufactured in Danieli Germany and Danieli China quality workshops.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 17:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECC
01:28pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Six-high cold-finishing mill for copper o..
PU
05/27DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Productivity record at Rajhi Steel bar an..
PU
05/15DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Integrated forging complex commissioned a..
PU
05/14DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : to overhaul research rolling mill after s..
PU
04/30DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Olivotto Ferrè multiline roller hearth fu..
PU
04/30DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Dan'Roll Technologies for steel and alumi..
PU
04/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Quick start-up of Q-REG® via remote commi..
PU
04/28DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Quality and competitive HDG strip product..
PU
04/23DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Third Danieli long product rolling mill a..
PU
04/22DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : MMK orders Danieli Q-MELT technological p..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 889 M 3 280 M 3 280 M
Net income 2020 56,1 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
Net cash 2020 900 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 776 M 880 M 881 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 9 378
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,14 €
Last Close Price 12,76 €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Trivillin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Director
Carla de Colle Vice Chairman & Chairman-Steelmaking
Alessandro Brussi Director, Head-Administration & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-22.10%882
ATLAS COPCO AB1.20%48 332
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.52%41 981
FANUC CORPORATION2.71%37 181
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.17%25 025
SANDVIK AB-5.61%23 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group