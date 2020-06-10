Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Six-high cold-finishing mill for copper ordered from Danieli

To be installed in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, the new six-high cold-finishing mill for Northern Copper Industry Co., Ltd. will competitively roll a wide product mix of copper alloys, from soft pure copper up to hard bronze alloy.

Strip dimensions will range from an entry thickness of 3.0 mm down to a minimum finish thickness of 0.05 mm, at a maximum strip width of 670 mm.

Based on Danieli Fröhling six-high single-stand reversing mill technology, the mill is particularly designed to roll thin strip with a focus on high quality and economic rolling performance.

The mill is equipped with a long-stroke shifting system on the intermediate rolls for a wide range of products, as well as work and intermediate roll bending with roll thermal-crown control for accurate strip flatness.

Plant startup is expected by the last quarter of 2021.

The mill will be manufactured in Danieli Germany and Danieli China quality workshops.