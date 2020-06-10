Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Six-high cold-finishing mill for copper ordered from Danieli

To be installed in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, the new six-high cold-finishing mill for Northern Copper Industry Co., Ltd. will competitively roll a wide product mix of copper alloys, from soft pure copper up to hard bronze alloy.
Strip dimensions will range from an entry thickness of 3.0 mm down to a minimum finish thickness of 0.05 mm, at a maximum strip width of 670 mm.
Based on Danieli Fröhling six-high single-stand reversing mill technology, the mill is particularly designed to roll thin strip with a focus on high quality and economic rolling performance.
The mill is equipped with a long-stroke shifting system on the intermediate rolls for a wide range of products, as well as work and intermediate roll bending with roll thermal-crown control for accurate strip flatness.
Plant startup is expected by the last quarter of 2021.
The mill will be manufactured in Danieli Germany and Danieli China quality workshops.
Disclaimer
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 17:27:03 UTC