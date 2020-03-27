Log in
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : high-speed, high-capacity bar mill technology for Luzhou Xinyang I&S

03/27/2020 | 03:13pm EDT

Currently in its engineering phase, the high-speed bar mill of Luzhou Xinyang I&S, China, will produce 1.4 Mtpy of rebar products in the range from 12- to 40-mm diameter, for grades HRBF 400E - 500E. Starting from 165-mm diameter billets weighing up to 2,500 kg, the new mill will operate at speeds up to 240 tph.

The main equipment to be installed includes four housingless stands followed by a split-rolling arrangement for finish rolling of different product ranges. For product sizes between 12 and 22 mm diameter there will be two lines, each with four-pass blocks operating at finishing speeds of up to 45mps.

Larger-diameter products will be rolled on a central line through two housingless stands.

A dual, high-speed twin-channel arrangement will complete the supply, to perform the fast discharge of the bars on the cooling bed.

The plant will be equipped with a water-cooling system for on-line cooling of bars, in order to obtain a final product with Ultra-Fine Grain (UFG) structure.

The high-speed technological equipment will be manufactured at Danieli HQ and will integrate the equipment supply manufactured by Danieli China.

First billet rolling is planned for the end of 2020.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 19:12:00 UTC
EPS Revisions
