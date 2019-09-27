Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Convening of ordinary shareholders' meeting 2019

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A. REGISTERED OFFICE: BUTTRIO (UDINE) VIA NAZIONALE, 41 FULLY-PAID SHARE CAPITAL OF EURO 81,304,566 NUMBER OF REGISTRATION WITH THE REGISTER OF COMPANIES OF UDINE, VAT REGISTRATION NUMBER AND TAX CODE: 00167460302 CONVOCATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING The Company's shareholders are called to the Ordinary Meeting to be held at the company's registered offices in Buttrio (UD), Via Nazionale 41, after receiving a single convocation notice for October 28, 2019 at 2 p.m., to deliberate on the following agenda: Financial statements of the company and consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2019. Reports by the Board of Directors, Board of Statutory Auditors and Auditing Company. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom. Regulations on management and coordination by Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Ratification of the Board of Directors' resolution to: forego bringing an action of liability against the directors Gianpietro Benedetti and Alessandro Brussi by Danieli & C. S.p.A.;

authorize the waiving of a liability action against the director Alessandro Brussi and indemnify and hold harmless the directors Gianpietro Benedetti and Alessandro Brussi by the Luxembourg subsidiaries. Report on Remuneration in accordance with art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom. Authorization to purchase and sell own shares. Resolutions pertaining thereto and resulting therefrom. Share Capital The share capital is Euro 81,304,566.00 euro, made up of a total of 81,304,566 shares with a par value of 1.00 euro each, divided into 40,879,533 ordinary shares and 40,425,033 savings shares. Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote in the ordinary and extraordinary meetings of the Company. The company holds 2,961,213 ordinary shares (amounting to 7.24% of ordinary

share capital) whose voting rights are therefore suspended. Participation in the Meeting In accordance with the law and the Company Charter, the shareholders who can attend the meeting and exercise their right to vote are those holding ordinary shares and for whom the authorized intermediaries have made the notification required as per the applicable regulations and who are holders of shares at the end of the accounting day of 17 October 2019 - record date (seventh stock market trading day prior to the date set for the shareholders' meeting following a single convocation notice); anyone who only becomes a holder of shares after the record date is not entitled to speak or vote at the meeting. It is understood that the right to speak and vote remains unchanged even if the Company receives the notice after the above date, provided it is before the start of the meeting. Shareholders may be represented at the shareholders' meeting by a written proxy as limited by and in the manner prescribed by the law; to this end they may use the proxy form available on the company's website www.danieli.com, Investors section. It is advisable that those who intend to participate in the meeting as legal representatives or proxies send the documentation proving their powers to investors@danieli.itat least two days prior to the meeting. Procedures for casting votes by correspondence or by electronic means are not allowed. The Company Charter does not require the Company to appoint a shareholders' representative. Questions concerning the items on the agenda Individuals who are entitled to speak at the shareholders' meeting may even submit questions regarding the items on the agenda before the meeting, but in any case before the end of the third day prior to the date of the meeting (i.e. by 25 October 2019) by sending them to the Company, either: -tothe certified email address danieliofficinemeccanichespa@legalmail.it -to the ordinary email address investors@danieli.it The questions submitted prior to the meeting will be answered during the meeting itself at the latest, and the Company has the right to provide single answers to questions having similar content. Requests for additions to the meeting agenda and presentation of new draft

resolutions In accordance with article 126-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998, shareholders who either individually or jointly represent at least one fortieth of the share capital may, within ten days from the date of publication of this notice (i.e. by 8 October 2019), request that a list of items be added to the agenda for discussion, specifying in their request the additional items proposed or submitting draft resolutions for items that are already on the agenda. Requests for additions and further draft resolutions must be sent in writing to the Company either by: registered notice to: Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. - Department of Legal Affairs - via Nazionale n. 41, 33042 Buttrio (UD), or

to the certified email address danieliofficinemeccanichespa@legalmail.com together with documentation certifying their legitimacy by the shareholders making the proposals. By the above deadline and following the same procedure, the requesting shareholders must submit a report on the subjects proposed for discussion. Additions are not permitted for matters on which the shareholders deliberate based on proposals submitted by the Directors or on the basis of a report prepared by them, in compliance with the law. The possible addition of a list of items to be discussed by the shareholders based on the above-mentioned requests and report, together with any remarks made by the Company or the proposal of further draft resolutions concerning items that are already on the agenda, shall be notified according to the same procedure indicated for the publication of the notice of convocation, at least fifteen days prior to the date set for the meeting, i.e. on 13 October 2019. Documentation: The reports explaining the items on the agenda together with the draft resolutions will be made public in accordance with the law at the Company's head office on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com), and published on the Company internet website www.danieli.com Investors section; the documents to be discussed at the shareholders' meeting as well as the other information under Article 125-quater of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, shall also be available on these websites in accordance with the law. The shareholders have the right to obtain a copy thereof.

An extract of this notice is published in the newspaper "Italia Oggi" on September 28, 2019. On behalf of the Board of Directors The Chairman: Gianpietro Benedetti (Signature)