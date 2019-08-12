Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Extensive plate mill upgrade at Pao Severstal

Danieli has been awarded a contract by PAO Severstal for the upgrade of plate mill 2800 at Cherepovets (Russia), in order to improve plate surface quality and increase production volume.

The order includes a new hot dividing shear; two new, disc-type cooling beds; upgrade to the plate tilter for plate inspection; two chain transfers; and new piling facilities consisting of over 3,000 tons of new equipment.

The hot dividing shear is a fully hydraulic device capable of cutting plates with thicknesses up to 50 mm, at temperatures up to 1000°C. Furthermore, the shear is able to shift offline when not in use, to protect it from the long exposition to high temperatures.

The new pair of cooling beds will ensure the requested surface quality of the plates thanks to the disc-type design, which also will allow also a good cooling ratio.

Moreover, Danieli Automation will provide new L1 and L2 automation systems for the supplied equipment, including a crop optimization system for the hot dividing shear.

The modernization, to be carried out is several steps, is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.