Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Extensive plate mill upgrade at Pao Severstal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Danieli has been awarded a contract by PAO Severstal for the upgrade of plate mill 2800 at Cherepovets (Russia), in order to improve plate surface quality and increase production volume.

The order includes a new hot dividing shear; two new, disc-type cooling beds; upgrade to the plate tilter for plate inspection; two chain transfers; and new piling facilities consisting of over 3,000 tons of new equipment.

The hot dividing shear is a fully hydraulic device capable of cutting plates with thicknesses up to 50 mm, at temperatures up to 1000°C. Furthermore, the shear is able to shift offline when not in use, to protect it from the long exposition to high temperatures.

The new pair of cooling beds will ensure the requested surface quality of the plates thanks to the disc-type design, which also will allow also a good cooling ratio.

Moreover, Danieli Automation will provide new L1 and L2 automation systems for the supplied equipment, including a crop optimization system for the hot dividing shear.

The modernization, to be carried out is several steps, is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCA
05:46aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Extensive plate mill upgrade at Pao Sever..
PU
08/09DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Final Acceptance for Graphite Extrusion P..
PU
03/23Italy signs deals worth 2.5 billion euros with China
RE
2018DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Ametek land collaborates with danieli to ..
AQ
2018DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Oct 05, 2018 Presentation of the annual r..
PU
2018DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P. : annual earnings release
2018'Buy now or wait?', Italian sell-off lures back investors
RE
2017DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017OCT 27, 2017 SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING OF : approval of the Annual Report at 30.6.201..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 883 M
EBIT 2019 108 M
Net income 2019 85,1 M
Finance 2019 849 M
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
Capitalization 934 M
Chart DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,73  €
Last Close Price 15,22  €
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Trivillin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Augusto Luigi Clerici Bagozzi Independent Director
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Director
Carla de Colle Vice Chairman & Chairman-Steelmaking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-0.26%1 048
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.20%36 921
ATLAS COPCO27.93%33 060
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%33 060
FANUC CORP11.51%32 758
INGERSOLL-RAND30.87%28 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group