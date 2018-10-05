Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Oct 05, 2018 Presentation of the annual report for the period ended June 30,2018

Danieli & C. Cap. Soc. Euro 81.304.566 i.v. PO BOX 113, I-33100 Udine Officine Meccaniche SpA CCIAA Udine REA 84904 Tel (39) 0432.1958111 Via Nazionale, 41 Registro Imprese, E-mail: info@danieli.it 33042 Buttrio (Udine) Italy CF e P.IVA 00167460302 www.danieli.com

PRESENTATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. wishes to inform you that this year the presentation of the annual report for the 2017/18 financial year will only be broadcast on line, live streamed from www.danieli.com on October 23, 2018, at 5 p.m.

To watch the event, you need to connect to the site 15 minutes before the broadcast begins, and from the home page follow the instructions in the section on the presentation of the annual report. You will also be able to ask questions live by going to the Q&A section.

For those who are unable to take part in the live session, a recording of the event will be available in the "Investors" section on Danieli's web site, together with the dedicated material and the "Danieli Year", which summarizes the most important figures for the year that just ended, as well as some Group forecasts for the year 2018/19.

Below are some of the Danieli Group figures that will be presented, divided into Steel Making and Plant Making:

Consolidated Plant Making Steel Making (Mio/Euro) (Mio/Euro) (Mio/Euro) Revenues 2.705,6 1.714,3 991,3 EBITDA 228,8 107,0 121,8 Order Book 2.954,0 2.561,0 393,0

Finally, please note that on our Internet site - Investors/Press Release section - you can view the press release published on September 25, 2018, which contains more detailed information on the annual report and the activities of the Danieli Group, and that the shareholders' meeting to approve the annual report has been called for October 26, 2018.

