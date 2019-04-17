Log in
DANONE

(BN)
Danone : 1Q Sales Rose; Sees Growth Accelerating from 2Q

04/17/2019 | 01:50am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Danone SA (BN.FR) said Wednesday that sales in the first quarter rose despite tough comparisons, and that it expects growth to accelerate further from the second quarter.

The French food company, known for its Activia and Actimel brands, said sales came to 6.14 billion euros ($6.94 billion) compared with EUR6.09 billion the year previous.

Sales rose 0.8% on a like-for-like basis and reported sales rose 0.9%. Like-for-like sales in Danone's waters unit rose 3.9%, the company said.

Emmanuel Faber, chief executive of Danone, said: "We are pleased with the momentum of the business, which will become increasingly visible from the second quarter. This gives us every confidence that we will meet our full-year guidance."

The company confirmed its outlook for 2019 and is aiming for like-for-like sales growth of around 3% and a recurring operating margin above 15%.

Danone said the sale of its Earthbound Farm business, which it completed earlier this month, will contribute to an improvement of the recurring operating margin in 2019 and will lead to a nonrecurring loss of around $100 million, which will be fully recorded in the first half.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 25 527 M
EBIT 2019 3 857 M
Net income 2019 2 430 M
Debt 2019 12 279 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 18,32
P/E ratio 2020 16,54
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capitalization 47 735 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 76,1 €
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE13.28%53 978
NESTLÉ18.25%287 869
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL25.21%72 692
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.23%40 412
GENERAL MILLS32.18%30 969
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS23.79%26 339
