Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 02:02:35 am
60 EUR   -0.43%
01:53aDANONE : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Fell on Coronavirus Hit
DJ
01:33aDANONE : Resilience confirmed; Set to emerge stronger
AQ
07/27DANONE : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danone : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Fell on Coronavirus Hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 01:53am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Danone SA reported on Thursday a slight fall in first-half net profit as the coronavirus hurt revenue and said it expects results to improve although uncertainty persists for the second half.

The French food company made a net profit of 1.02 billion euros ($1.20 billion) for the six months compared with EUR1.04 billion for the year-earlier period.

Revenue fell to EUR12.19 billion from EUR12.65 billion the previous year. In the second quarter, revenue decreased 8.3% to EUR5.95 billion.

"After a strong momentum in the first quarter with sales up 3.7%, sales decreased by 5.7% in the second quarter on a like-for-like basis, hit by the expansion of the Covid-19 pandemic into new regions, most notably Latin America," Danone said.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur DANONE
01:53aDANONE : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Fell on Coronavirus Hit
DJ
01:33aDANONE : Resilience confirmed; Set to emerge stronger
AQ
07/27DANONE : half-yearly earnings release
07/24DANONE : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/23EUROPE : European stocks end flat as worrying data offsets upbeat earnings
RE
07/22DANONE : PHARMAC - Proposal to fund enteral liquid peptide formulas
AQ
07/21Microsoft, Nike, Unilever team up on emissions
RE
07/21Mercedes, Nike, Starbucks, Others Found Climate Group
DJ
07/21Microsoft, Nike, Unilever team up to combat global carbon emissions
RE
07/20DANONE : HSBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 646 M 29 020 M 29 020 M
Net income 2020 2 122 M 2 499 M 2 499 M
Net Debt 2020 12 493 M 14 710 M 14 710 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 3,44%
Capitalization 39 132 M 46 053 M 46 078 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 102 449
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 69,05 €
Last Close Price 60,26 €
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Director, EVP-Technology, Data & Cycles
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Franck Riboud Honorary Chairman
Benoît Potier Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE-18.46%46 053
NESTLÉ S.A.5.59%335 607
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC3.10%79 524
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.71%43 070
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.18%39 361
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-0.85%30 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group