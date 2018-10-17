Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE (BN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Danone : 3Q Reported Sales Fell on Currency Effects; Confirms Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:48am CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Danone SA (BN.FR) said Wednesday that reported sales in the third quarter fell as a result of negative currency effects, but the company confirmed its full-year guidance and said it's prepared for currency headwinds.

The French company said sales in the three months ending Sept. 30 were 6.19 billion euros ($7.17 billion), compared with EUR6.47 billion the year previous. Although sales fell 4.4% on a reported basis, Danone said like-for-like sales grew 1.4%.

Like-for-like sales in the company's waters business rose 6.4% to EUR1.27 billion but its specialized nutrition business posted a decline in China, after 12 months of "exceptional growth."

Analysts at Bernstein had expected the slower birth rate in China to hit the business.

The ongoing consumer boycott in Morocco also affected Danone's essential dairy and plant-based international business, which posted flat sales on a like-for-like basis.

Danone's sales were hit by the devaluation of currencies in emerging markets, driven by the appreciation of the euro against the Turkish lira, Argentinian peso and Brazilian real.

Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said: "We have the foundations in place to navigate current emerging-market volatility and currency headwinds, which will enable us to continue to deliver sustainable profitable growth."

Danone confirmed its full-year guidance and targets double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant exchange rates, excluding the sale of Yakult. The company said its full-year guidance doesn't take into account the application of hyperinflation accounting in Argentina from July 1.

Danone said it expects market volatility to continue and sees inflationary conditions in raw materials such as sugar and fruits.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANONE
08:33aFrench group Danone's third quarter sales growth slows on China and Morocco w..
RE
07:48aDANONE : 3Q Reported Sales Fell on Currency Effects; Confirms Guidance
DJ
07:31aDANONE : Strong momentum in Essential Dairy & Plant-Based and Waters offsets Ear..
GL
07:31aDANONE : Strong momentum in Essential Dairy & Plant-Based and Waters offsets Ear..
AQ
10/12DANONE SA : quaterly sales release
10/09Lactalis buys Nestle Malaysia's chilled dairy business in $40 million deal
RE
09/30DANONE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/30DANONE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/13South Africa's Aspen sells infant formula business to Lactalis for $865 milli..
RE
09/08DANONE : UK drink producers to eliminate packaging waste by 2030
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01REPORT : Coke, Unilever on shortlist for GSK India nutrition unit bidding 
09/18Chobani IPO talk again 
08/28Canada Eager To Seal Trade Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Canada Eager To Seal Trade Pact 
08/28China may scrap two-child limit 
STOCK PICK
Close to the goal
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 769 M
EBIT 2018 3 668 M
Net income 2018 2 258 M
Debt 2018 13 191 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 17,93
P/E ratio 2019 16,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 44 047 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 77,3 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE-7.96%50 887
NESTLÉ-5.85%244 112
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.95%66 132
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-4.11%60 305
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.83%27 332
GENERAL MILLS-27.31%25 698
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.