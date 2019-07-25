Danone : Backs 2019 Guidance Despite 1st Half Profit Slip

By Anthony Shevlin



Danone SA (BN.FR) said Thursday that net profit for the first half fell slightly but the company backed its full-year outlook.

The French company said net profit for the period was 1.04 billion euros ($1.16 billion) compared with EUR1.20 billion the year prior.

Sales in the first half rose 1.7% on a like-for-like basis to EUR12.65 billion.

Second-quarter sales were EUR6.50 billion, the company said.

Danone backed its guidance for the year and expects like-for-like sales growth of around 3% and a recurring operating margin above 15%.

Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said: "We are well on track for our 2020 objectives. With unchanged expectations for the full year, I am confident that the improved fundamentals of our business will continue to drive top-line growth acceleration and margin expansion throughout rest of the year."

