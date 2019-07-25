Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danone : Backs 2019 Guidance Despite 1st Half Profit Slip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 01:47am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Danone SA (BN.FR) said Thursday that net profit for the first half fell slightly but the company backed its full-year outlook.

The French company said net profit for the period was 1.04 billion euros ($1.16 billion) compared with EUR1.20 billion the year prior.

Sales in the first half rose 1.7% on a like-for-like basis to EUR12.65 billion.

Second-quarter sales were EUR6.50 billion, the company said.

Danone backed its guidance for the year and expects like-for-like sales growth of around 3% and a recurring operating margin above 15%.

Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said: "We are well on track for our 2020 objectives. With unchanged expectations for the full year, I am confident that the improved fundamentals of our business will continue to drive top-line growth acceleration and margin expansion throughout rest of the year."

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANONE
02:03aDANONE : Food group Danone's second-quarter sales accelerate as China baby food ..
RE
01:47aDANONE : Backs 2019 Guidance Despite 1st Half Profit Slip
DJ
01:31aDANONE : Good execution driving profitable growth On track to deliver guidance
GL
07/10CDP Launches Global Environmental Index With Goldman Sachs
DJ
07/08Nestle Waters teams up with Ocean Legacy for plastic waste cleanup
RE
06/13Danone CFO says China's baby formula plan 'not a surprise'
RE
06/03DANONE : launches its first global Employee Share Subscription Plan
PU
06/03DANONE : Danone launches its first global Employee Share Subscription Plan
AQ
05/08DANONE : Marking 100 years since the creation of its first yogurt, Danone opens ..
GL
05/08Nestle, rivals vie for big baby formula prize in China's smaller cities
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 321 M
EBIT 2019 3 843 M
Net income 2019 2 393 M
Debt 2019 11 956 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,40x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 48 790 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 79,03  €
Last Close Price 75,32  €
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE22.45%54 362
NESTLÉ S.A.28.72%302 300
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.95%78 921
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.49%38 977
GENERAL MILLS34.54%31 537
THE HERSHEY COMPANY36.93%30 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group