Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danone : Food group Danone eyes more sales and profit growth in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 02:27am EST
The logo of French food group Danone is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Food group Danone vowed to accelerate sales growth and profits this year, thanks to cost cuts and its push into healthy eating trends.

Danone, which bought U.S. organic food group WhiteWave in 2017, made the forecasts after delivering higher 2018 earnings and stronger-than-expected fourth quarter sales despite a consumer boycott in Morocco and weaker demand for infant formula products in China.

Danone, which is the world's largest yoghurt maker and which stabilised its dairy sales in Europe, said it was targeting like-for-like sales growth of around 3 percent in 2019 and an operating margin above 15 percent.

The company added this meant it was on track to deliver on its 2020 goals.

"In 2018 we delivered a solid performance and continued to successfully transform Danone for the future. We are well on track to reach our objectives and will continue to drive positive change towards superior sustainable profitable growth," Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis said in a statement.

The takeover in 2017 of WhiteWave, which makes almond milk and organic products, is intended to boost Danone's profit margins, given WhiteWave's generally affluent clientele, while Danone has also been cutting costs.

Danone is targeting an operating margin above 16 percent of its sales and like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent by 2020.

Like-for-like sales in 2018 rose 2.9 percent to 24.651 billion euros (£21.6 billion), a slight acceleration from 2.5 percent in 2017, and slightly above analysts' estimates in a company-compiled consensus for 2.8 percent.

The 2018 operating margin rose 51 basis points to 14.45 percent of sales.

Fourth quarter sales growth alone accelerated to 2.4 percent from 1.4 percent in the third quarter, beating analysts' expectations of 1.5 percent growth.

Sales of Danone's 'Early Life Nutrition' products in China fell around 10 percent in the quarter due to a lower birth rate in that country and tougher year-ago comparables, but this was less than the 20 percent decline suffered in the third quarter.

China is a key growth engine for Danone, contributing to about 30 percent of sales of the 'Early Life Nutrition' unit.

Danone has warned the slowdown in China would last several quarters. It reiterated on Tuesday that it expected the 'Early Life Nutrition' business in China to return to positive growth in the second half of 2019.

While there were relatively fewer births in China, Danone has said it would continue to benefit from demand for its ultra-premium infant formula products such as Aptamil Platinum and for its medical nutrition products.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Dominique Vidalon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANONE
02:27aDANONE : Food group Danone eyes more sales and profit growth in 2019
RE
01:48aDANONE : 2018 Net Profit and Sales Fell; Targets 2019 Growth
DJ
01:33aDANONE : Solid performance in 2018: Accelerating sales growth and efficiencies
AQ
02/14DANONE SA : annual earnings release
02/14Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
RE
02/14Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
RE
02/13ALLIED BANK : JS Securities Limited - Result Review
AQ
02/11DANONE : expanding plant-based food manufacturing capacity
AQ
02/04SUSTAINABLE BIOPRODUCTS : Announces $33 Million Series A Financing
PR
01/29Supermarket retailer Carrefour joins organic agriculture crowdfunding project
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 666 M
EBIT 2018 3 634 M
Net income 2018 2 200 M
Debt 2018 13 231 M
Yield 2018 2,96%
P/E ratio 2018 18,38
P/E ratio 2019 16,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,37x
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
Capitalization 45 152 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,1 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE7.15%50 999
NESTLÉ11.65%271 385
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL20.31%69 551
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 069
GENERAL MILLS15.67%26 878
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY2.47%23 536
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.