DANONE

(BN)
Danone : Food group Danone's second-quarter sales accelerate as China baby food arm improves

07/25/2019 | 02:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food group Danone is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone said sales growth accelerated in the second quarter in all its business lines, beating expectations, and baby food products sales in China were back into positive territory after three quarters of decline.

Danone, which is the world's largest yoghurt maker and has brands such as Actimel and Activia, reiterated it was confident of delivering its financial targets for 2019 and 2020.

First-half operating profit reached 1.858 billion euros ( £1.68 billion ), marking a like-for-like rise of 6.4%, which was slightly above a company-compiled median of analyst estimates for 1.847 billion euros in profit.

Second-quarter like-for-like sales, rose 2.5% - above analysts' expectations for 2.2% growth.

This marked an acceleration from 0.8% growth in the first quarter when sales were hit by weaker demand for infant formula products in China and a consumer boycott in Morocco.

The company is targeting group like-for-like sales growth of around 3% and an operating margin above 15% for 2019.

That in turn would put Danone on track for its 2020 goals of an operating margin above 16% and like-for-like sales growth of 4-5%.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 321 M
EBIT 2019 3 843 M
Net income 2019 2 393 M
Debt 2019 11 956 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,40x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 48 790 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 79,03  €
Last Close Price 75,32  €
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE22.45%54 362
NESTLÉ S.A.28.72%302 300
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL35.95%78 921
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.49%38 977
GENERAL MILLS34.54%31 537
THE HERSHEY COMPANY36.93%30 754
