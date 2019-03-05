Danone : Health for Life Capital II, World Leading Microbiome-focused Fund Announces its First Close

Health for Life Capital II™, World Leading Microbiome-focused Fund

Announces its First Close

•Health for Life Capital II™to focus on the microbiome, and health, nutrition and digital/connected health sectors

•Under the leadership of Isabelle de Cremoux,Health for Life Capital II™builds upon its world-renowned experience in the microbiome field and its success with its firstHealth for Life Capital™fund

•Supported by prestigious corporate partners from food and pharma industry

•Target final closeover €200 million

Paris, France-5 March 2019-Seventure Partners,one of Europe's leaders in financing innovationand a world-leader in life science microbiome investment, announces it has completed the first closing of its second dedicated fund focused on the microbiome, and health, nutrition and digital/connected health sectors,Health for Life Capital II™(HFL II), with a target for the final closeof over €200million.

Health for Life Capital™first fund (HFL) attracted strategic investments from prestigious organizations including Danone, Novartis, Lesaffre, Tornier, Unigrains and Bel. The new fund has attracted cornerstone investors from this first fund, as well as new strategic industry partners including a US based global food ingredient provider (to be disclosed), alongside financial institutional Limited Partners and entrepreneurial investors.

"We are proud to be trusted by prestigious industry champions as Danone, Novartis,our new US global food ingredient provider, Lesaffre, Bel, Unigrains etc. In addition, the close cooperation we have established will boost the financial performances of the fund. Our industry partners display strong innovative oriented strategy. They are world leaders and pioneers in supporting innovative food and health concepts"commented Isabelle de Cremoux, CEO and Managing Partner of Seventure Partners, who led the fund raising.

Building on its successful investment strategy"beyond the pill", Seventure'slatest fund will keep its core focus on the microbiome, including platforms, drugs, nutritional solutions, diagnostics and biomarkers, as well as opportunistic investments in digital therapeutics, connected health, digital nutritional advice, personalised nutrition, precision medicine and food technologies.

Seventure was ground-breaking when it launched HFL in 2014, becoming an acknowledged leader in its field by anticipating the microbiome revolution in the health and nutrition sectors. It has invested in an innovative portfolio of twenty companies at the forefront of their fields, such as Enterome, Vedanta Biosciences, MaaT Pharma, Eligo Bioscience, LNC Therapeutics, TargEDys, A-Mansia Biotech, BiomX, Microbiotica, Anaeropharma, NeurIMM, Siolta Therapeutics, DayTwo, Zipongo, Mdoloris Medical Systems, MycoTechnology and others. It achieved its first transactional exit with the trade sale of Cambrooke in 2017. HFL II will seek to invest in a similar number of companies, with a globalfocus, spanning Europe, North America, Israel, and opportunistically Asia. HFL II has already committed to its first two investments. Axial Biotherapeutics in the US and Galecto Biotech in Denmark.

Isabelle de Cremoux, CEO and Managing Partner of Seventure Partners, said:"The significant interest we have attracted for our new fund is a testament to the exceptional experience the Seventure team has within the exciting field of the microbiome, and the exponential growth in our understanding of the interplay of the microbiome as well as nutrition and food on health, both for treating and preventing diseases and also maintaining people healthy at all ages from new-borns to elderly".

"Research and investment in the microbiomewas at its infancy when we launched our first fund in 2014. Fast-forward to 2019 and, alongside digital health, precision medicine and personalized nutrition, the microbiome has exploded and is one of the hottest areas for healthcare and nutrition investment."

"HFL has already been approached by numerous pharma, diagnostics and food ingredient companies as well as financial investors. As we work towards our imminent final close of Health for Life Capital II™, we welcome discussions with investors with a like-minded passion for funding innovation at the intersection of microbiome, and health, nutrition and digitalhealth sectors."

-ENDS-

Legal note:The Health for Life Capital II™investment vehicle is composed of a Luxembourg RAIF and a French FPCI (AIF). Seventure Partners acts as the AIF Manager of the RAIF, (Health for Life Management Sarl acting as General Partner), and as the Management Company of the FPCI. This Information is only intended for qualified investors (professional and well-informed investors). Health for Life Capital II™ bears a high risk. Investors couldlose all of their investment.

Notes to Editors

About Seventure Partners

With €750mnet commitments under management as of the end of 2018,Seventure Partners is a leading venture capital firm in Europe. Since 1997, Seventure Partners has been investing in innovative businesses with high growth potential in two fields: Life sciences across Europe, Israel, Asia and North America and Digital technologies in France and Germany.

In Life sciences, the main areas of focus include"classic"approaches such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, diagnostic and medtech, industrial biotechnology, as well as"beyond thepill"approaches such as MICROBIOME-linked innovations, nutrition, foodtech, digital/connected health and personalized medicine.

Investments can range between €500k and €10m per round, or up to €20m per company, from earlyto late stage.

In March 2018, Seventure Partners launched AVF, a new fund dedicated to innovative solutions for animal nutrition, feed and health. Adisseo is one of the first strategic partners of the fund.

Seventure Partners successfully launched Health for Life Capital™which invests in Life sciences (health, nutrition, digital/connected health…) with a core focus on the microbiome revolution and its applications in human health, nutrition and food.

The €160mfirst fund launched in 2014 has invested in 20 companies at the forefront of their fields, such as Enterome, Vedanta Biosciences, MaaT Pharma, Eligo Bioscience, LNC Therapeutics, TargEDys,A-Mansia Biotech, BiomX, Microbiotica, Anaeropharma, NeurIMM, Siolta Therapeutics, DayTwo, Zipongo, Mdoloris Medical Systems, MycoTechnology, etc.

In January 2019 it launched second fundHealth for Life Capital II™with a target fund size of over€200m.

Health for Life Capital™funds have attracted strategic investments from prestigious organizations including Danone, Novartis, Lesaffre, Bel, Tereos, Tornier, Unigrains and more recently a US based global food ingredient provider (to be disclosed), as well as entrepreneurs and financial institutions. For more details:www.seventure.fr/enTwitter:@seventurep

About Health for Life Capital™

Seventure Partners launched Health for Life Capital™, the first venture capital fund focused mainly on investments"beyond the pill"in the microbiome and nutrition space. Europe is the primary focus of the fund, but it also invests in North America, Asia and Israel. The €160mfirst fund and the€200m second fund attracted strategic investments from prestigious organisations including Danone, Novartis, a US based global food ingredient provider (to be disclosed), Lesaffre, Tornier, Tereos, Unigrains and Bel, as well as financial institutions and entrepreneurs. Health for Life Capital™is managed by Seventure Partners' Life sciences team.

About The Microbiome

The microbiome, which consists in all the micro-organisms that reside in and on the human body, is an exciting and fast-developing new field at the interface of pharmaceuticals and nutrition, offering abundant opportunities for developing new medicines. The composition and functionality of the bacterial ecosystem forming a large part of the microbiome, in the gut and elsewhere, has been linked to various health conditions, among which allergies, gastrointestinal ailments, Crohn disease, obesity, diabetes, autism, Parkinson, depression, acne, psoriasis or cancer. There are approximately 10 times more bacteria than human cells in the body, and over a hundred times more bacterial genes than human ones. The multitude of biological processes and indications affected by the bacterial ecosystem within the human microbiome, makes its balance critical to health. Understanding and maintaining and adequate balance of species within this complex ecosystem is an important goal for future medical progress, especially in the area of preventing and treating chronic diseases.