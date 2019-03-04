Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Danone    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE

(BN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Danone : January Monthly statements of the share buyback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 08:30am EST

DANONE

FrenchSociété anonymewith a capital of171,263,800. Registered Office: 17, boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris.

Registered with the Paris Commerce and Company Registry under number 552 032 534

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

in compliance with Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

31/01/2019

685,055,200

Total number of theoretical voting rights(1): 719,557,701

Total number of exercisable voting rights(2): 681,775,711

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or"gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached,including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or"net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights. It is published to ensure that the public is properly informed in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

Disclaimer

Groupe Danone SA published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 13:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANONE
08:30aDANONE : January Monthly statements of the share buyback
PU
02/26FULL YEAR RESULTS 2018 : graphical press release
PU
02/22EUROPE : Margins in focus as results drive big swings in European stocks
RE
02/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walmart, Honda, Tom Tailor, Facebook
02/19DANONE : confident on 2019 after fourth-quarter sales boost
RE
02/19DANONE : Profit, Sales Soured in 2018 -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/19SOLID PERFORMANCE IN 2018 : Accelerating sales growth and efficiencies
PU
02/19DANONE : 2018 Net Profit and Sales Fell; Targets 2019 Growth
DJ
02/19DANONE : Solid performance in 2018: Accelerating sales growth and efficiencies
AQ
02/19DANONE : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 25 445 M
EBIT 2019 3 879 M
Net income 2019 2 453 M
Debt 2019 12 191 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 17,18
P/E ratio 2020 15,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 45 131 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,3 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE7.10%51 629
NESTLÉ13.78%276 800
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL17.99%68 107
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.72%40 473
GENERAL MILLS21.26%28 125
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY3.56%23 804
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.