Danone : Manifesto Ventures Invests in German Startup Mitte

By Anthony Shevlin



Danone SA's (BN.FR) Manifesto Ventures, its New York-based venture arm, has invested in Mitte, a German company that has built a device that turns tap water into mineral water.

In a statement, Mitte said it has so far raised $10.6 million in financing, led by Danone Manifesto Ventures.

The Berlin-based startup was founded in June 2016 and its goal is to improve plain tap water quality.

"Mitte works by purifying water with a proprietary distillation-based method, and enhancing the water with essential minerals," the company said.

