DANONE

(BN)
06/03 02:49:41 pm
62.4 EUR   +0.45%
DANONE : New 800 million bond issuance
GL
05/28DANONE : Nutricia supporting research to aid COVID-19 patient recovery post hospital discharge
AQ
05/26DANONE : Notice of Meeting
PU
Danone: New 800 million bond issuance

06/03/2020 | 02:12pm EDT


Press Release – Paris, June 3, 2020

             
            New €800 million bond issuance

Danone announces that it has issued today a €800 million bond with a 9-year maturity and a 0.395% coupon.

In line with the company’s active liquidity management, this new issue, following a previous €800 million successful issuance on March 11th, enables Danone to further take advantage of market windows to enhance its funding flexibility, extend the maturity of its debt and optimize its cost.

The settlement is expected to take place on June 10, 2020 and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.

The bond issue was widely subscribed by a diversified investor base, confirming the high confidence in Danone’s business model and credit profile.

Danone is rated BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor’s and Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody’s.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is a leading global food & beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices, in line with its ‘One Planet. One Health’ vision which reflects a strong belief that the health of people and that of the planet are interconnected. To accelerate the food revolution and create superior, sustainable, profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Danone commits to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, as reflected by its ambition to become one of the first multinationals certified as B CorpTM. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €25.3 billion in sales in 2019. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega).
Danone is committed to leading the battle against climate change by putting climate actions even more at the core of its growth model, joining people’s fight for climate and nature with the power of its brands. Danone is one of only 6 companies worldwide with a ‘triple A’ score by CDP in recognition of its leading environmental efforts to tackle climate change, fight deforestation and protect water cycles.
Listed on Euronext Paris and on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes, Vigeo Eiris, Sustainalytics, the Ethibel Sustainability Index, MSCI Global Sustainability, MSCI Global SRI Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index and Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Attachment

Financials
Sales 2020 25 095 M 28 210 M 28 210 M
Net income 2020 2 171 M 2 441 M 2 441 M
Net Debt 2020 12 256 M 13 778 M 13 778 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 40 275 M 45 050 M 45 275 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 102 449
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 69,94 €
Last Close Price 62,12 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Director, EVP-Technology, Data & Cycles
Domitille Doat-Le Bigot Chief Digital Officer
Franck Riboud Honorary Chairman
Benoît Potier Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE-15.94%45 050
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.78%308 418
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-5.19%74 542
GENERAL MILLS, INC.18.63%38 441
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.18%38 402
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-6.67%28 535
