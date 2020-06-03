Danone: New 800 million bond issuance





Press Release – Paris, June 3, 2020



New €800 million bond issuance

Danone announces that it has issued today a €800 million bond with a 9-year maturity and a 0.395% coupon.

In line with the company’s active liquidity management, this new issue, following a previous €800 million successful issuance on March 11th, enables Danone to further take advantage of market windows to enhance its funding flexibility, extend the maturity of its debt and optimize its cost.

The settlement is expected to take place on June 10, 2020 and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.

The bond issue was widely subscribed by a diversified investor base, confirming the high confidence in Danone’s business model and credit profile.

Danone is rated BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor’s and Baa1, stable outlook, by Moody’s.

