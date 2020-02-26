Log in
Danone : Pledges $2.2 Billion Climate Plan

02/26/2020 | 06:27am EST

By Dieter Holger

Danone SA said Wednesday that it would spend 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) over the next three years to fight climate change through agriculture, energy, packaging and digital technology, as the company looks to boost growth.

The investments, which include recurring costs behind its brand and EUR1 billion in capital expenditures, are expected to "deliver in the mid-term a consistent mid-to-high single digit recurring earnings per share growth," Danone said.

As part of the plan, the French food company said its water bottles will be made of 100% recycled plastic in Europe from 2025 onward as it aims to use 50% recycled plastic world-wide.

Starting in April, Danone's Evian and Volvic brands will offer some recycled plastic bottles, including in Germany, France and the U.K. The two brands should hit carbon neutrality later this year.

Danone also estimates its emissions peaked at the end of 2019 and are set to fall. Overall, it said it cut its greenhouse-gas intensity--the emissions required for an activity--by nearly a quarter since 2015.

In an effort to link environmental, social and governance metrics with financial performance, Danone said it would for the first time price carbon emissions into its quarterly earnings.

The new "carbon adjusted" earnings per share factors in the estimated cost for absolute GHG emissions throughout the company's footprint.

Carbon-adjusted EPS is set to grow faster than recurring EPS since the company's emissions are falling, Danone said. In 2019, Danone said the carbon-adjusted EPS grew 12%, ahead of the company's 8.3% recurring EPS growth.

"We are convinced that there is an urgent and significant opportunity to put climate actions even more at the core of our business model," said Emmanuel Faber, chairman and chief executive at Danone, in prepared remarks.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 251 M
EBIT 2019 3 836 M
Net income 2019 2 296 M
Debt 2019 12 319 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 43 815 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 81,87  €
Last Close Price 67,58  €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Director, EVP-Technology, Data & Cycles
Franck Riboud Honorary Chairman
Benoît Potier Non-Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE-8.55%47 666
NESTLÉ S.A.0.00%309 227
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC3.52%81 706
THE HERSHEY COMPANY7.04%32 998
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-18.86%31 842
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.92%31 771
