By Max Bernhard



Danone SA (BN.FR) requested that all of its secondary listed bearer shares on Switzerland's SIX stock exchange will be delisted, SIX's operator said Friday.

The delisting will take place on Feb. 18, 2020, with the last trading date at SIX Swiss Exchange being Feb. 17, it said.

